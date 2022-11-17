ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

The Oregonian

Gov. Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted Saturday that she tested positive for COVID-19. Brown said her and her husband, Dan Little, had just returned from Vietnam when they got the positive test results. She said they were recovering at home. Brown was overseas for the Vietnam-United States Trade Forum. This comes...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KDRV

Governor Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19 following return from Vietnam

PORTLAND, Ore-- Early Saturday afternoon, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Twitter that she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Brown tweeted quote, "After returning from Vietnam, Dan and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don't become serious," end quote.
OREGON STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right

Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon — A Great Place to Live… & Die?

(Ryan Correa | Photo courtesy of Rosell Wealth Management) A secure retirement is not an accident — it is the result of planning. Markets go up and markets go down, but good planning can help you take control of your finances. To build a successful retirement plan, you need to devote time to do your homework or seek the assistance of a financial professional — someone who can help guide key decisions.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Head of the Oregon Health Authority is stepping down

The Oregon Health Authority’s director, Patrick Allen, told the agency on Thursday that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Free program allows Oregonians to obtain COVID medication at home

Oregonians at risk for a severe COVID infection now have access to free online health care visits thanks to a new state program. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that a California-based health care company, Color Health, will offer telehealth sessions online or on the phone to Oregonians who at risk of developing a severe COVID infection. They include people aged 65 and over and those with compromised immune systems.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
OREGON STATE

