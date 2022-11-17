Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
Gov. Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted Saturday that she tested positive for COVID-19. Brown said her and her husband, Dan Little, had just returned from Vietnam when they got the positive test results. She said they were recovering at home. Brown was overseas for the Vietnam-United States Trade Forum. This comes...
RSV cases increasing in Oregon, what are the symptoms?
An influx of RSV cases is filling up hospital beds and triggering hours-long wait times.
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed
The opening date for Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Dec. 16, and possibly longer, after pre-season testing revealed high levels of domoic acid and underweight crabs.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
KDRV
Governor Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19 following return from Vietnam
PORTLAND, Ore-- Early Saturday afternoon, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Twitter that she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Brown tweeted quote, "After returning from Vietnam, Dan and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don't become serious," end quote.
KDRV
Jackson County is getting help from UO for wildfire smoke management plan
MEDFORD & EUGENE, Ore. -- Jackson County is getting help from the University of Oregon with seasonal wildfire smoke. The University of Oregon (UO) says two of its graduate students are working with the County to create a smoke management community response plan. UO says Anna Murphy and Stuart Warren...
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
cascadebusnews.com
Oregon — A Great Place to Live… & Die?
(Ryan Correa | Photo courtesy of Rosell Wealth Management) A secure retirement is not an accident — it is the result of planning. Markets go up and markets go down, but good planning can help you take control of your finances. To build a successful retirement plan, you need to devote time to do your homework or seek the assistance of a financial professional — someone who can help guide key decisions.
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Head of the Oregon Health Authority is stepping down
The Oregon Health Authority’s director, Patrick Allen, told the agency on Thursday that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”
KTVZ
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
ijpr.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
philomathnews.com
Free program allows Oregonians to obtain COVID medication at home
Oregonians at risk for a severe COVID infection now have access to free online health care visits thanks to a new state program. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that a California-based health care company, Color Health, will offer telehealth sessions online or on the phone to Oregonians who at risk of developing a severe COVID infection. They include people aged 65 and over and those with compromised immune systems.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/17 – Bear Alert Issued in South Medford, Groundbreaking at Royal Oaks in Medford Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:43 AM NOV. 17, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
klcc.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
