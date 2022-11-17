Read full article on original website
Giant lumbering ground sloth inhabited much of North America in Ice Age | Geology
Entering Ohio State University’s Orton Geological Museum, you are confronted with an imposing skeleton. Standing 7 feet tall on its hind legs, its outstretched arms end in long, sharp claws. It is a skeleton of Megalonyx jeffersonii, a giant ground sloth, one of four now-extinct species of ground sloth that inhabited North America...
WEKU
How monoclonal antibodies lost the fight with new COVID variants
The treatments were highly popular earlier in the pandemic. One by one, they got knocked out by more convenient, less expensive treatment options, and new COVID variants.
Thawing, rinsing, brining: Your turkey questions answered
The biggest food holiday of the year is days away. Are you ready? Thanksgiving is a time when cooks have lots of questions, and the same questions tend to pop up every year. Here are answers to some of the most common ones. How do I thaw a frozen turkey?" ...
