Charlottesville, VA

UVA announces memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on Saturday at 3:30 in JPJ

By Zach Carey
streakingthelawn.com
 3 days ago
247Sports

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Comeback

Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world

The college football world mourned the sudden passing of three Virginia Cavaliers football players this week. The three players were tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week on the UVA campus. The team later opted to cancel their game this weekend. Tributes poured in from the college football world on Saturday. The ACC had Read more... The post Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday

Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
LYNCHBURG, VA
streakingthelawn.com

ACC Network to broadcast UVA memorial service live

ESPN announced Thursday afternoon that the ACC Network will broadcast the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in Sunday’s deadly shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. The memorial service will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
News Channel 34

GoFundMe set up to help mom of slain UVA football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
ARLINGTON, TN
streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s incredible 86-79 win over #5 Baylor

The Virginia Cavaliers just pulled off a stunning seven-point upset over the #5 ranked Baylor Bears by a final score of 86-79. With the win, we’ve got five takeaways. Probably the most obvious takeaway I’ve ever written, but if you couldn’t tell from watching the game, this UVA team is officially legit. I’m not talking top-25 good, I’m not talking top-three in the ACC good, not even Sweet Sixteen good.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

UVA football player's father speaks out

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

The Plus/Minus: Looking at UVA women’s basketball’s wins versus Loyola Chicago and Wake Forest

Following Sunday’s tragedy, we decided to suspend our typical content on the site and focus on covering the events that were unfolding and the news that was coming out. While we are still committed to doing so, as various UVA athletics teams have begun competition once again while still grieving their friends, classmates, and brothers, we think it’s only fair that we cover their efforts and document the incredibly inspiring resilience they are putting on display. Thank you for reading, and Go ‘Hoos.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia vs Baylor Basketball GAME THREAD

UVA Basketball returns tonight against #5 Baylor after what has been a traumatic and horribly sad week in Charlottesville following Sunday night’s tragedy. While Virginia sports are returning to action, we want to emphasize that these athletes should be given the absolute benefit of the doubt as they head into competition despite still grieving the deaths of their classmates, friends, and brothers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

The Big Preview: UVA basketball tips off against #5 Baylor

In the wake of the unfathomable tragedy this past Sunday, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team returns to action tonight against the Baylor Bears. The ‘Hoos head to Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event. Their opening game will come against the #5 team in the nation, Baylor. Virginia ranks 16th. The other two teams in this event are UCLA (8th) and Illinois (19th).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

