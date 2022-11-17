UVA announces memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on Saturday at 3:30 in JPJ

Following Sunday’s tragedy, we decided to suspend our typical content on the site and focus on covering the events that were unfolding and the news that was coming out. While we are still committed to doing so, as various UVA athletics teams have begun competition once again while still grieving their friends, classmates, and brothers, we think it’s only fair that we cover their efforts and document the incredibly inspiring resilience they are putting on display. Thank you for reading, and Go ‘Hoos.

