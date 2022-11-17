UVA announces memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on Saturday at 3:30 in JPJ

Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeyes wear helmet decals in tribute to victims of shooting at University of VirginiaThe LanternCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville...
Augusta Free Press
Updated information on memorial service to honor UVA shooting victims
The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service to honor the lives of football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.
247Sports
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy
Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
cbs19news
Former UVA teammate says Perry 'never strayed away from a battle'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- During the 2020 COVID pandemic, Miami natives Mandy Alonso and D'Sean Perry sent a video to then UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall letting him know they were putting in the work. "What's up coach ready to get back to work, let's go," Perry said in...
Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world
The college football world mourned the sudden passing of three Virginia Cavaliers football players this week. The three players were tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week on the UVA campus. The team later opted to cancel their game this weekend. Tributes poured in from the college football world on Saturday. The ACC had Read more... The post Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
aseaofred.com
Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday
Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
chapelboro.com
Stroman on Sports: University of Virginia Football Tragedy
Dr. Deborah Stroman spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s News Director Brighton McConnell on Friday, November 18th. She discussed the recent tragic shooting involving the University of Virginia football team. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
streakingthelawn.com
ACC Network to broadcast UVA memorial service live
ESPN announced Thursday afternoon that the ACC Network will broadcast the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in Sunday’s deadly shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. The memorial service will...
GoFundMe set up to help mom of slain UVA football player
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
streakingthelawn.com
UVA women’s soccer knocks out Xavier 3-0 to advance to the Round of 16
It was a brutally cold day in Happy Valley. There were mounds of snow behind UVA’s first half goal. The snow flurried pretty heavily late in the first half. The wind chill was biting. Some games you are not just battling your opponent, you are also fighting the weather. This was one such case.
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s incredible 86-79 win over #5 Baylor
The Virginia Cavaliers just pulled off a stunning seven-point upset over the #5 ranked Baylor Bears by a final score of 86-79. With the win, we’ve got five takeaways. Probably the most obvious takeaway I’ve ever written, but if you couldn’t tell from watching the game, this UVA team is officially legit. I’m not talking top-25 good, I’m not talking top-three in the ACC good, not even Sweet Sixteen good.
fox5dc.com
UVA football player's father speaks out
FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after beating Baylor
I moved Virginia into the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 back in September simply because I had one coach after another — including multiple coaches from the ACC — predict the Cavaliers would compete with North Carolina and Duke atop the ACC standings while I was compiling answers for our annual Candid Coaches series.
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA basketball’s HUGE upset victory over #5 Baylor
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball just nabbed a huge win over the #5 ranked Baylor Bears by a final score of 86-79. Along with our five takeaways from the win, the highlights from the upset victory are here as well! Props to UVA for getting the broadcast highlights up so quickly!
streakingthelawn.com
The Plus/Minus: Looking at UVA women’s basketball’s wins versus Loyola Chicago and Wake Forest
Following Sunday’s tragedy, we decided to suspend our typical content on the site and focus on covering the events that were unfolding and the news that was coming out. While we are still committed to doing so, as various UVA athletics teams have begun competition once again while still grieving their friends, classmates, and brothers, we think it’s only fair that we cover their efforts and document the incredibly inspiring resilience they are putting on display. Thank you for reading, and Go ‘Hoos.
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia vs Baylor Basketball GAME THREAD
UVA Basketball returns tonight against #5 Baylor after what has been a traumatic and horribly sad week in Charlottesville following Sunday night’s tragedy. While Virginia sports are returning to action, we want to emphasize that these athletes should be given the absolute benefit of the doubt as they head into competition despite still grieving the deaths of their classmates, friends, and brothers.
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: UVA basketball tips off against #5 Baylor
In the wake of the unfathomable tragedy this past Sunday, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team returns to action tonight against the Baylor Bears. The ‘Hoos head to Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event. Their opening game will come against the #5 team in the nation, Baylor. Virginia ranks 16th. The other two teams in this event are UCLA (8th) and Illinois (19th).
cvilletomorrow.org
In a 12-hour campus lockdown, many city residents near UVA didn’t know there was danger
Is there someone you know who wants more local news? Forward this email and tell them to sign up for our free newsletters here. It’s been a long week for Charlottesville and UVA. The subject of today’s newsletter, like Tuesday’s, is again the shooting at UVA Sunday night, and...
