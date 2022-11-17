Read full article on original website
Investigation Begins into Blaze at Former Crawford Furniture Building
A massive fire that destroyed the former Crawford Furniture building in Jamestown on Wednesday has officially been extinguished after more than two days worth of suppression efforts. City officials have announced that an official declaration of "fire out" at the building at 1061 Allen Street was made on Friday at 5:30 PM. Several area fire departments and agencies were involved in the effort. The city's Fire Investigation Team is continuing to gather evidence, with the cause under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
Man Arrested Following Police Standoff In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Ripley man was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Cash Jr. after he allegedly held a person against their will with a shotgun at a residence on Mechanic Street in Ripley.
Lake Snow Remains North Saturday, Drifts South Sunday
JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across portions of the region through the weekend, focusing mainly to the North on Saturday and returning back across the Southern Tier by Sunday. While the Southern Tier will stay mainly dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, lake effect snow will...
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
SWAT Team Arrests Ripley Man Armed with Shotgun in Altercation
A Ripley man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a physical altercation with another person late Friday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Mechanic Street shortly after 5:30 PM and determined that 33-year-old Dennis Cash, Jr. was involved in the altercation and was allegedly armed with a shotgun. Deputies were able to remove the victim from the residence, but Cash allegedly failed to comply with their request for him to exit the house. Further investigation found that he had an active order from Chautauqua County Supreme Court that prohibited him from possessing firearms. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team responded to the scene and took Cash into custody without further incident. A search warrant of the residence was completed, and the investigation is ongoing. Cash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, and 2nd-degree harassment.
Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm
Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
