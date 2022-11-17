ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Investigation Begins into Blaze at Former Crawford Furniture Building

A massive fire that destroyed the former Crawford Furniture building in Jamestown on Wednesday has officially been extinguished after more than two days worth of suppression efforts. City officials have announced that an official declaration of "fire out" at the building at 1061 Allen Street was made on Friday at 5:30 PM. Several area fire departments and agencies were involved in the effort. The city's Fire Investigation Team is continuing to gather evidence, with the cause under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Men caught taking the kitchen sink

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Brocton, New York men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a sink from a local diner. A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the village of Brocton at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. The deputy saw two men carrying a large double sink near Green Arch Diner on West Main Street. […]
BROCTON, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park digs out from snow storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side spent several hours in Orchard Park Saturday where people were dealing with record snowfall. "Once you stop, you can't move no more because it's coming down so fast, so hard," said truck driver Joseph Edwards. Dozens of tractor trailers were at...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Arrested Following Police Standoff In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Ripley man was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Cash Jr. after he allegedly held a person against their will with a shotgun at a residence on Mechanic Street in Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County

Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Lake Snow Remains North Saturday, Drifts South Sunday

JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across portions of the region through the weekend, focusing mainly to the North on Saturday and returning back across the Southern Tier by Sunday. While the Southern Tier will stay mainly dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, lake effect snow will...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Lake effect snow storm slams South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the City of Buffalo, this storm has hit South Buffalo the hardest. The driving ban was lifted for the northern half of the city on Friday, but was put back in place from William Street down due to the heavy snow that fell early in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SWAT Team Arrests Ripley Man Armed with Shotgun in Altercation

A Ripley man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a physical altercation with another person late Friday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Mechanic Street shortly after 5:30 PM and determined that 33-year-old Dennis Cash, Jr. was involved in the altercation and was allegedly armed with a shotgun. Deputies were able to remove the victim from the residence, but Cash allegedly failed to comply with their request for him to exit the house. Further investigation found that he had an active order from Chautauqua County Supreme Court that prohibited him from possessing firearms. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team responded to the scene and took Cash into custody without further incident. A search warrant of the residence was completed, and the investigation is ongoing. Cash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, and 2nd-degree harassment.
RIPLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Injured After Being Hit by Car

A 42-year-old woman was critically injured while trying to walk across State Street on Friday night. It happened just after 11:00p.m. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police police on the scene. Erie News Now was told drinking was not a factor.
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm

Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
DUNKIRK, NY
