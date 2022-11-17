ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

BYU 87, NICHOLLS STATE 73

Percentages: FG .371, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
PROVO, UT
SFGate

TROY 73, MONTANA 62

Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
MISSOULA, MT
SFGate

NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83

Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
NORFOLK, VA
SFGate

L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

Utah 118, Portland 113

Percentages: FG .462, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Beasley 6-14, Markkanen 3-5, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Fontecchio 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 6, Markkanen 3, Sexton 2, Beasley, Olynyk). Steals: 6 (Clarkson,...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Idaho 38, Idaho St. 7

IDST_Omayebu 49 pass from Vander Waal (Hershey kick), 09:26. IDHO_Harris 56 interception return (Chavez kick), 10:59. IDHO_Hatten 9 pass from Layne (Chavez kick), 10:05. RUSHING_Idaho, An. Woods 16-122, El. Cummings 8-51, Ro. Johnson 8-24, Ja. Layne 4-11, CJ. Jordan 1-4. Idaho St., So. Gasu 15-84, Ke. Kauhi 6-44, Da. Collins 7-33, Ty. Vander Waal 9-29.
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20

TNTC_Allen 1 run (Olsen kick), 00:57. TNTC_Barnhart 21 pass from Oatsvall (Olsen kick), 06:15. RUSHING_NC Central, La. Collier 22-130, Da. Richard 10-54, J'M. Taylor 7-32. Tennessee Tech, Ja. Allen 17-83, Ju. Pegues 4-43, Je. Oatsvall 6-26, O.J. Ross 4-7, Da. Gist 3-1, Qu. Thornton 1-(minus 1). PASSING_NC Central, Da. Richard...
SFGate

Savrasov helps Georgia Southern top Houston Christian 84-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77 on Saturday night. Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
STATESBORO, GA
SFGate

No. 6 LSU 41, UAB 10

LSU_Emery 2 run (Ramos kick), 10:44. UAB_McBride 5 run (Quinn kick), 9:30. LSU_Cain 5 run (Ramos kick), 5:59. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), 5:21. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), :40. Third Quarter. LSU_J.Daniels 2 run (kick failed), 6:50. Fourth Quarter. LSU_B.Thomas 5 pass from J.Daniels (Finison kick), 11:25. ___. UAB...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

No. 15 Washington 54, Colorado 7

WASH_Taulapapa 8 run (Henry kick), 5:18. WASH_McMillan 27 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 2:49. WASH_Taulapapa 2 run (Henry kick), 10:33. WASH_C.Davis 4 run (Henry kick), :15. WASH_C.Davis 6 run (Henry kick), 8:51. WASH_Newton 2 run (Henry kick), 2:11. COLO_Lemonious-Craig 69 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 1:45. Fourth Quarter. WASH_Adams 15...
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 13

ALCN_Howard 2 run (Kiani kick), 11:42. JKST_Hunter 44 interception return (Mata kick), 07:39. JKST_Hunter 19 pass from Sanders (Mata kick), 11:26. RUSHING_Jackson St., Sy. Wilkerson 21-63, Sa. Marshall 5-9, Ty. Alexander 2-0, Team 1-(minus 1), Tr. Hunter 1-(minus 10), Sh. Sanders 8-(minus 19). Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 28-96, Ja. Leatherwood 4-14, Te. Adams 5-0, Tr. Lawrence 8-(minus 42).
SFGate

Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
SFGate

Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7

CAMP_Hite 27 pass from Williams (Dowden kick), 01:26. CAMP_Swain 0 blocked punt return (Dowden kick), 08:43. RUSHING_Campbell, Na. Rogers 8-47, Ch. McKay 4-14, La. McDowell 6-9, Br. Barr 4-0, Dy. Earney 2-(minus 5). Delaware St., Th. Bertrand-Hudon 28-139, Mi. Chris-Ike 9-24, Team 1-(minus 3), Ma. Gillis 1-(minus 7), Ja. Jenkins 2-(minus 27), Ma. Adams 8-(minus 34).
CAMPBELL, CA
SFGate

Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs

SEATTLE (AP) — Wayne Taulapapa’s voice was still laden with emotion after he rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards in No. 15 Washington’s 54-7 victory over Colorado, his best performance of the season. The Washington senior transfer running back wore a leigh made of flowers and...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

McMahon powers McNeese to 24-20 victory over Lamar

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night. McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference). After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SFGate

Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Foegele 3 (Murray, Nugent-Hopkins), 1:56. 2, Vegas, Kolesar 3 (Howden, Theodore), 16:22. Second Period_3, Vegas, Stone 6, 4:09 (ps). 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 10 (Nurse, Nugent-Hopkins), 10:29. Third Period_5, Edmonton, Hyman 9 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 0:38 (pp). 6, Vegas, Stone 7 (Theodore, Eichel), 11:33. Overtime_7, Edmonton, McDavid 16 (Draisaitl,...
SFGate

Krikke scores 22, Valparaiso tops Incarnate Word 68-64

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Incarnate Word 68-64 on Saturday night. Krikke also had five rebounds for the Beacons (2-2). Quinton Green added 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line. He also had six rebounds. Kobe King shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.
VALPARAISO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy