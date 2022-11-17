Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
wfmd.com
Body Found In Apartment Building Following Explosion In Gaithersburg Identified
Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County
A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
Pedestrian Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Struck Crossing Busy Rockville Road, Police Say
A 35-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries she sustained last month when she was struck by a car crossing a busy Maryland roadway, according to police. Rockville resident Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being struck by a car late last month, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County
wfmd.com
Body Found In Building Damaged By Explosion In Gaithersburg
Suspect Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Stranger To Death In Oxon Hill Parking Lot
mymcmedia.org
Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring
Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
mymcmedia.org
3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian; Victim’s Identity Released
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder
Mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown suffered gunshot wounds to head, per court docs
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
foxbaltimore.com
3 women caught stealing in Columbia, suspect used pepper spray to flee, police say
HOWARD CO (WBFF) — Three women were caught in the act of stealing from two separate stores in Columbia and one of the suspects used pepper spray on employees in order for the group to flee the scene. On Thursday, at around 2:10 an employee at Nordstrom Rack on...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
