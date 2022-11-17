Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
SFGate
Savrasov helps Georgia Southern top Houston Christian 84-77
HOUSTON (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77 on Saturday night. Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
SFGate
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83
Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
SFGate
Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
SFGate
BYU 87, NICHOLLS STATE 73
Percentages: FG .371, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
SFGate
TROY 73, MONTANA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
SFGate
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
SFGate
LAFAYETTE 55, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 50
Percentages: FG .422, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Berger 3-4, O'Boyle 3-6, Jenkins 2-3, Sondberg 1-1, Pettit 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Zambie 0-1, Fulton 0-3, Rivera 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fulton, Rivera). Turnovers: 13 (Fulton 4, O'Boyle 2, Rivera 2, Vander Baan 2,...
SFGate
PORTLAND STATE 79, OREGON STATE 66
Percentages: FG .464, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Saterfield 4-9, Woods 3-7, Kirby 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Saunders 3, Eyman 2, Johnson 2, Starks 2, Kirby, Saterfield). Steals: 7 (Starks 3, Kirby, Saterfield, Saunders,...
SFGate
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
SFGate
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Wayne Taulapapa’s voice was still laden with emotion after he rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards in No. 15 Washington’s 54-7 victory over Colorado, his best performance of the season. The Washington senior transfer running back wore a leigh made of flowers and...
SFGate
No. 6 LSU 41, UAB 10
LSU_Emery 2 run (Ramos kick), 10:44. UAB_McBride 5 run (Quinn kick), 9:30. LSU_Cain 5 run (Ramos kick), 5:59. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), 5:21. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), :40. Third Quarter. LSU_J.Daniels 2 run (kick failed), 6:50. Fourth Quarter. LSU_B.Thomas 5 pass from J.Daniels (Finison kick), 11:25. ___. UAB...
SFGate
Cal Poly scores with 14 seconds left, beats Portland St.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns, Troy Fletcher scored the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, and Cal Poly beat Portland State 49-42 on Saturday night for its first Big Sky Conference win this season. There were five touchdowns scored...
SFGate
Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7
CAMP_Hite 27 pass from Williams (Dowden kick), 01:26. CAMP_Swain 0 blocked punt return (Dowden kick), 08:43. RUSHING_Campbell, Na. Rogers 8-47, Ch. McKay 4-14, La. McDowell 6-9, Br. Barr 4-0, Dy. Earney 2-(minus 5). Delaware St., Th. Bertrand-Hudon 28-139, Mi. Chris-Ike 9-24, Team 1-(minus 3), Ma. Gillis 1-(minus 7), Ja. Jenkins 2-(minus 27), Ma. Adams 8-(minus 34).
SFGate
No. 7 USC 48, No. 16 UCLA 45
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 2:29. UCLA_Ezeike 30 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 1:47. USC_Ca.Williams 6 run (Lynch kick), 11:52. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 3:48. USC_A.Jones 8 run (Lynch kick), 1:42. USC_FG Lynch 49, :00. Third Quarter. UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 46, 10:32. USC_Addison 35 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 8:50.
Lee County's "physical basketball" play leads to Powder Springs showcase win
After opening their season with a win last Saturday, the Lee County Trojans was back in action at the Powder Springs Basketball Showcase and picked up a win over the Hillgrove Hawks.
Comments / 0