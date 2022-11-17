Read full article on original website
Utah 118, Portland 113
Percentages: FG .462, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Beasley 6-14, Markkanen 3-5, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Fontecchio 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 6, Markkanen 3, Sexton 2, Beasley, Olynyk). Steals: 6 (Clarkson,...
TROY 73, MONTANA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
No. 15 Washington 54, Colorado 7
WASH_Taulapapa 8 run (Henry kick), 5:18. WASH_McMillan 27 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 2:49. WASH_Taulapapa 2 run (Henry kick), 10:33. WASH_C.Davis 4 run (Henry kick), :15. WASH_C.Davis 6 run (Henry kick), 8:51. WASH_Newton 2 run (Henry kick), 2:11. COLO_Lemonious-Craig 69 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 1:45. Fourth Quarter. WASH_Adams 15...
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83
Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
BYU 87, NICHOLLS STATE 73
Percentages: FG .371, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20
TNTC_Allen 1 run (Olsen kick), 00:57. TNTC_Barnhart 21 pass from Oatsvall (Olsen kick), 06:15. RUSHING_NC Central, La. Collier 22-130, Da. Richard 10-54, J'M. Taylor 7-32. Tennessee Tech, Ja. Allen 17-83, Ju. Pegues 4-43, Je. Oatsvall 6-26, O.J. Ross 4-7, Da. Gist 3-1, Qu. Thornton 1-(minus 1). PASSING_NC Central, Da. Richard...
PORTLAND STATE 79, OREGON STATE 66
Percentages: FG .464, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Saterfield 4-9, Woods 3-7, Kirby 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Saunders 3, Eyman 2, Johnson 2, Starks 2, Kirby, Saterfield). Steals: 7 (Starks 3, Kirby, Saterfield, Saunders,...
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
No. 6 LSU 41, UAB 10
LSU_Emery 2 run (Ramos kick), 10:44. UAB_McBride 5 run (Quinn kick), 9:30. LSU_Cain 5 run (Ramos kick), 5:59. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), 5:21. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), :40. Third Quarter. LSU_J.Daniels 2 run (kick failed), 6:50. Fourth Quarter. LSU_B.Thomas 5 pass from J.Daniels (Finison kick), 11:25. ___. UAB...
Florida A&M 41, Bethune-Cookman 20
COOK_Byrd 9 run (Moghaddam kick), 13:34. FAMU_Smith 32 pass from Moussa (Romo-Martinez kick), 11:10. FAMU_Moussa 24 pass from Smith (Romo-Martinez kick), 01:01. COOK_Ellington 15 pass from Jones (Moghaddam kick), 07:30. Fourth Quarter. COOK_Averett 2 pass from Jones (kick blocked), 14:00. FAMU_Gross 18 pass from Moussa (Romo-Martinez kick), 10:11. FAMU_Jennings 7...
Cal Poly scores with 14 seconds left, beats Portland St.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns, Troy Fletcher scored the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, and Cal Poly beat Portland State 49-42 on Saturday night for its first Big Sky Conference win this season. There were five touchdowns scored...
Weber St. 33, N. Arizona 31
WEB_Cooper 1 run (Thompson kick), 06:27. NAU_Johnson 45 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:23. WEB_Williams 100 kickoff return (Thompson kick), 11:10. NAU_Gerena 5 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 00:01. Third Quarter. WEB_FG Thompson 39, 10:22. WEB_FG Thompson 29, 03:39. Fourth Quarter. NAU_Johnson 6 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:40. WEB_FG...
Seattle 3, Los Angeles 2
First Period_1, Seattle, McCann 7 (Eberle, Beniers), 4:42. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Danault 6 (Arvidsson, Edler), 18:52. Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Moore 6 (Roy, Danault), 0:35 (sh). 4, Seattle, Sprong 3 (Schultz), 0:53 (pp). Overtime_5, Seattle, Eberle 5 (Schultz), 2:23. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 6-13-9-1_29. Seattle 8-9-10-1_28. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles...
Coach of tiny college on what it's like to be name-dropped by Warriors' Steve Kerr
Kerr has been deep in his reference bag lately.
McMahon powers McNeese to 24-20 victory over Lamar
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night. McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference). After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon...
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Wayne Taulapapa’s voice was still laden with emotion after he rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards in No. 15 Washington’s 54-7 victory over Colorado, his best performance of the season. The Washington senior transfer running back wore a leigh made of flowers and...
No. 7 USC 48, No. 16 UCLA 45
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 2:29. UCLA_Ezeike 30 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 1:47. USC_Ca.Williams 6 run (Lynch kick), 11:52. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 3:48. USC_A.Jones 8 run (Lynch kick), 1:42. USC_FG Lynch 49, :00. Third Quarter. UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 46, 10:32. USC_Addison 35 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 8:50.
Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7
CAMP_Hite 27 pass from Williams (Dowden kick), 01:26. CAMP_Swain 0 blocked punt return (Dowden kick), 08:43. RUSHING_Campbell, Na. Rogers 8-47, Ch. McKay 4-14, La. McDowell 6-9, Br. Barr 4-0, Dy. Earney 2-(minus 5). Delaware St., Th. Bertrand-Hudon 28-139, Mi. Chris-Ike 9-24, Team 1-(minus 3), Ma. Gillis 1-(minus 7), Ja. Jenkins 2-(minus 27), Ma. Adams 8-(minus 34).
