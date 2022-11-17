Read full article on original website
BYU 87, NICHOLLS STATE 73
Percentages: FG .371, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83
Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
Savrasov helps Georgia Southern top Houston Christian 84-77
HOUSTON (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77 on Saturday night. Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 13
ALCN_Howard 2 run (Kiani kick), 11:42. JKST_Hunter 44 interception return (Mata kick), 07:39. JKST_Hunter 19 pass from Sanders (Mata kick), 11:26. RUSHING_Jackson St., Sy. Wilkerson 21-63, Sa. Marshall 5-9, Ty. Alexander 2-0, Team 1-(minus 1), Tr. Hunter 1-(minus 10), Sh. Sanders 8-(minus 19). Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 28-96, Ja. Leatherwood 4-14, Te. Adams 5-0, Tr. Lawrence 8-(minus 42).
LAFAYETTE 55, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 50
Percentages: FG .422, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Berger 3-4, O'Boyle 3-6, Jenkins 2-3, Sondberg 1-1, Pettit 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Zambie 0-1, Fulton 0-3, Rivera 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fulton, Rivera). Turnovers: 13 (Fulton 4, O'Boyle 2, Rivera 2, Vander Baan 2,...
Weber St. 33, N. Arizona 31
WEB_Cooper 1 run (Thompson kick), 06:27. NAU_Johnson 45 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:23. WEB_Williams 100 kickoff return (Thompson kick), 11:10. NAU_Gerena 5 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 00:01. Third Quarter. WEB_FG Thompson 39, 10:22. WEB_FG Thompson 29, 03:39. Fourth Quarter. NAU_Johnson 6 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:40. WEB_FG...
PORTLAND STATE 79, OREGON STATE 66
Percentages: FG .464, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Saterfield 4-9, Woods 3-7, Kirby 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Saunders 3, Eyman 2, Johnson 2, Starks 2, Kirby, Saterfield). Steals: 7 (Starks 3, Kirby, Saterfield, Saunders,...
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
Krikke scores 22, Valparaiso tops Incarnate Word 68-64
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Incarnate Word 68-64 on Saturday night. Krikke also had five rebounds for the Beacons (2-2). Quinton Green added 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line. He also had six rebounds. Kobe King shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
No. 6 LSU 41, UAB 10
LSU_Emery 2 run (Ramos kick), 10:44. UAB_McBride 5 run (Quinn kick), 9:30. LSU_Cain 5 run (Ramos kick), 5:59. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), 5:21. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), :40. Third Quarter. LSU_J.Daniels 2 run (kick failed), 6:50. Fourth Quarter. LSU_B.Thomas 5 pass from J.Daniels (Finison kick), 11:25. ___. UAB...
NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20
TNTC_Allen 1 run (Olsen kick), 00:57. TNTC_Barnhart 21 pass from Oatsvall (Olsen kick), 06:15. RUSHING_NC Central, La. Collier 22-130, Da. Richard 10-54, J'M. Taylor 7-32. Tennessee Tech, Ja. Allen 17-83, Ju. Pegues 4-43, Je. Oatsvall 6-26, O.J. Ross 4-7, Da. Gist 3-1, Qu. Thornton 1-(minus 1). PASSING_NC Central, Da. Richard...
Cal Poly scores with 14 seconds left, beats Portland St.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns, Troy Fletcher scored the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, and Cal Poly beat Portland State 49-42 on Saturday night for its first Big Sky Conference win this season. There were five touchdowns scored...
No. 15 Washington 54, Colorado 7
WASH_Taulapapa 8 run (Henry kick), 5:18. WASH_McMillan 27 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 2:49. WASH_Taulapapa 2 run (Henry kick), 10:33. WASH_C.Davis 4 run (Henry kick), :15. WASH_C.Davis 6 run (Henry kick), 8:51. WASH_Newton 2 run (Henry kick), 2:11. COLO_Lemonious-Craig 69 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 1:45. Fourth Quarter. WASH_Adams 15...
McMahon powers McNeese to 24-20 victory over Lamar
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night. McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference). After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon...
Air Force 24, Colorado State 12
AFA_Hughes 11 run (Dapore kick), 2:35. AFA_Roberts 34 run (Dapore kick), 2:36. AFA_Eldridge 4 run (Dapore kick), 4:03. CSU_Horton 28 pass from Millen (pass failed), :37. CSU_Jo.Williams 21 pass from Millen (pass failed), 5:17. A_20,121. ___. CSU AFA. First downs 15 22. Total Net Yards 244 359. Rushes-yards 22-65 71-359.
No. 7 USC 48, No. 16 UCLA 45
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 2:29. UCLA_Ezeike 30 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 1:47. USC_Ca.Williams 6 run (Lynch kick), 11:52. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 3:48. USC_A.Jones 8 run (Lynch kick), 1:42. USC_FG Lynch 49, :00. Third Quarter. UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 46, 10:32. USC_Addison 35 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 8:50.
Big Ten football power rankings after Week 12: Showdown for No. 1 is set
Even before the 2022 college football season started, there was talk about a potential matchup in the Ohio State-Michigan game between two unbeaten teams with a spot in the College Football Playoff. And now, 12 weeks of the college football season later, here we are with that scenario now officially in play. But the way this college football season has gone, a loss may not necessarily be a playoff eliminator, although it certainly makes things a bit more sticky for the team that comes up on the losing end next week. Yes, it is hardly a shock that Ohio State and...
