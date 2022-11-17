'Reality TV is not the real world. This is!' MAFS UK star Matt Murray confirms romance with Marilyse Corrigan as pair kiss in loved-up snap

Married At First Sight UK star Matt Murray confirmed his relationship with Marilyse Corrigan as he shared a very loved-up Instagram post on Wednesday.

The television personality, 32, and Marilyse, 38, sparked rumours of a romance after they jetted off on holiday together to Turkey last month.

But they confirmed they were an item this week when Matt shared a picture of the couple kissing on social media.

A spokesperson for the pair told MailOnline: 'Since their holiday their friendship has developed and their relationship has blossomed naturally, they are both extremely happy and are grateful to all the supportive comments they’ve received so far.'

Screen star Matt captioned his Instagram post: 'Reality TV is not the real world. This is. Good came from the bad.'

Marilyse sparked speculation of a romance between her and Matt when she shared a picture of herself gazing into Matt's eyes on Instagram earlier this month.

Marilyse captioned the post: 'Happpy!!' and Matt reposted it, writing: 'This.'

Their joint spokesperson previously insisted they were nothing more than friends, telling MailOnline: 'Nothing has changed, they’re just good friends. Writing the word happy doesn’t constitute confirmation of a relationship.'

They also previously said of their trip to Turkey: 'Yes they are on holiday, but there's no romance.

'Marilyse knows oh too well how the public reaction can impact the mental health of the men on the show as she saw how it impacted Frankie.

'So she’s being nothing more than a supportive friend to him whilst other friends from the show are filming the Christmas reunion.'

Marilyse appeared on the 2021 series and was married to Franky Spencer, but sadly things didn't last between them.

And Matt was partnered with Gemma Rose, 30, on the latest series, who he dumped for co-star Whitney Hughes, 31, in what was considered to be a 'wife swap' drama.

The couple told each other they were 'in love' after one week of dating and Matt got the words: 'I appreciate you' tattooed on his leg after Whitney said them to him.

However, by the time of the reunion, the couple admitted that while there was love there, their romance had run into trouble and Matt left the show early.

Marilyse defended Matt in an interview with the Mirror after he argued with Gemma on the show.

She said: 'I know he's not coming across great on the TV but I do really like him.

'I think he's got a soft side and is very to down to earth and he's a Yorkshire guy as well!'