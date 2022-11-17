TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.

