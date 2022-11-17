Read full article on original website
Kan. county to fund search of decades of police detective's cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor's office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit...
KCTV 5
Former Department of Corrections deputy pleads guilty to tax evasion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The former deputy director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of individual income tax evasion. By pleading guilty, Johnson admitted that he failed to...
Leavenworth inmate indicted for trying to kill 2 prison guards
A federal grand jury indicted Leavenworth Prison inmate Warren Richardson on charges that he tried to murder two prison guards.
Affidavit reveals witness testimony of argument that ended with a Topeka man shot in the neck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recently released affidavit from the Topeka Police Department details witness testimony related to a man who was shot and killed earlier this year. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka was shot and killed on July 17 in Central Topeka. Police identified the primary suspect in the case as Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35 […]
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
KC-area couple charged after their infant died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY —The mother and father of a 10-week old child have been charged with Child Abuse after the child was found dead from malnutrition, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Austen M. Taub Hack, 19, and Sarah Stone, 20, each face a felony charge of Abuse...
WIBW
KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Facebook scammer targets Osage Co. information page
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department has received reports of a scammer claiming to sell items on Facebook. A post in the Osage County news and information Facebook group listed items that needed to be sold due to a move. Some of which included a fridge, couch and washing machines. When people […]
Hutchinson recognized during MED week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
Aggravated battery investigation underway after man shows up with gunshot wound
TOPEKA (KSNT) -Police want to know more about a man who showed up at a local hospital Friday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the Topeka Police Department just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to a local hospital after a victim of a non-life-threatening gunshot showed up for medical care. […]
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
bluevalleypost.com
Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park
Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
kcur.org
Who are the murdered Black women connected to KCKPD detective Roger Golubski?
Chapter 5: The List. Former detective Roger Golubski is connected to a litany of murdered women in Kansas City, Kansas. Several were sex workers who Golubski was accused of abusing and using as informants. But their cases were never solved by his fellow officers, and their families have spent decades without closure.
