ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Former Department of Corrections deputy pleads guilty to tax evasion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The former deputy director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of individual income tax evasion. By pleading guilty, Johnson admitted that he failed to...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
TOPEKA, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

Facebook scammer targets Osage Co. information page

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department has received reports of a scammer claiming to sell items on Facebook. A post in the Osage County news and information Facebook group listed items that needed to be sold due to a move. Some of which included a fridge, couch and washing machines. When people […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson recognized during MED week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
HUTCHINSON, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park

Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy