Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Poland's Lewandowski unsure if Qatar World Cup will be his last
DOHA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski said he is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as if it could be his last, but the 34-year-old added that he would still be physically fit to play at the next edition in 2026.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From Football If Portugal Win The World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he will retire from football if Portugal win the World Cup in the next month.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech nets stunner as Morocco and Ghana win warm-up games
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scored from five yards inside his own...
ESPN
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt stun Belgium in World Cup warm-up
Belgium were beaten 2-1 by Egypt in a friendly international on Friday in a sobering defeat that belied their status as one of the fancied teams for the World Cup in Qatar. An error by Kevin De Bruyne and an inspired pass from Mohamed Salah ensured goals for Egypt, who narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification in March, as they posted victory in a stop-start affair in Kuwait City.
World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar
The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
Sporting News
'Rome without the Colosseum' - Totti torn up about Italy missing World Cup 2022
Italy legend Francesco Totti expressed sadness about Italy's absence from Qatar 2022, suggesting the tournament would not be the same without them. Roma icon, Totti, has said that a World Cup without the four-time champions is like, "Rome without the Colosseum". Totti, who won the most coveted trophy in football...
Brazil 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Brazil 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKAlisson30Liverpool (England) 2DFDanilo31Juventus (Italy) 3DFThiago Silva (captain)38Chelsea (England) 4DFMarquinhos28Paris Saint-Germain (France) 5MFCasemiro30Manchester United (England) 6DFAlex Sandro31Juventus (Italy) 7MFLucas Paquetá25West Ham United (England)
Gareth Bale ready to seize moment as Wales’s World Cup ‘dream’ kicks off
‘Each game will be incredible,’ insists the Wales captain as he gets ready to fulfil his childhood ambition after long wait
Qatar walks tightrope between Arab values and Western norms with World Cup gamble
Qatar's rise on the world stage aims to achieve new heights with the World Cup, but can the country's ambitious plans mesh with its traditional culture?
Experts predict USMNT will reach FIFA World Cup knockout stage — I think not
Experts are picking the United States men's national soccer team to advance to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. I think otherwise. I predict the USMNT won't make it out of the group stage. ...
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique calls on Spain to be fearless in World Cup test
Spain boss Luis Enrique has called on his players to rise to the challenge ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The former Barcelona head coach led a live Twitch with La Roja fans tonight as part of his unique idea to interact with supporters in Qatar. Spain arrived at their...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi leads Argentina to glory; USMNT move on
The World Cup is almost here, and this is the right time to predict every single match of the most important soccer competition. It includes England's path to the final where, in my prediction, we will see a historical rematch of one of the most iconic clashes in the history of the tournament. Where will Cristiano Ronaldo end up in his last tournament with Portugal? What about Lionel Messi with Argentina and Kylian Mbappe with France? We also cannot forget about the United States, who enter with high hopes in Group B.
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
Lionel Messi ‘MISSES Argentina training’ just four 4 days before opening World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia
ARGENTINA have suffered a major World Cup scare as Lionel Messi missed training today. The South American nation come into the tournament full of hope and on the back of a 36-match unbeaten run. But the whole country will be sat nervously awaiting an update on their talisman after the...
NBC Sports
Karim Benzema Drops Out of France's 2022 World Cup Squad With Injury
The hits keep coming for France. Star striker Karim Benzema had to drop out of France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He won’t be able to participate in the tournament, the team announced Saturday.
Sporting News
Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group A match at Qatar 2022
The eyes of the world will be on controversial hosts Qatar when they kick off their home World Cup against Ecuador on Sunday. A fractious build-up casting light on multiple deeply concerning off-field issues will give way to Felix Sanchez's Asian champions taking on their South American opponents, who are at the finals for the fourth time in their history — with all of those qualifications having come this century.
Yardbarker
Vlahovic returns to the pitch with a bang for Serbia
Dusan Vlahovic showed he is ready for the World Cup with a stunning performance off the bench for Serbia yesterday. The Serbians are considered dark horses in the competition and will face Brazil in their first group game. They have been preparing for the competition and played against Bahrain yesterday.
World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France
The World Cup kicks off with host nation Qatar facing Ecuador on Sunday as the month-long football showpiece finally gets under way after a tortuous 12-year build-up dogged by off-field controversies. World Cup organisers hope the start of the football will quell the controversies that have overshadowed preparations for the tournament ever since Qatar was named as host nation in a shock FIFA vote in 2010.
Yardbarker
Spain National Team Boss Admits Key Reason for Wanting Lionel Messi to Win 2022 World Cup
Many will be rooting for Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to win the trophy that has long eluded him, as this tournament marks the last in his career. The 35-year-old was close to winning the competition in 2014 but fell in the final to Germany. However, now that this is the end of the road, many are rooting for the storybook ending to see Messi close his international career with a World Cup trophy.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Star Reveals Emotions About Playing With Lionel Messi
The players on the Argentina national team have one goal once the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets rolling: Win the trophy for Lionel Messi. The tournament in Qatar will mark the final one for the Paris Saint-Germain star. As a result, many on the team, such as Lautaro Martinez, want...
Comments / 0