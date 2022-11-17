Read full article on original website
San Diego Police: Gun-toting woman steals safe from motel in Midway area
San Diego Police say they are looking for a woman accused of robbing a motel at gunpoint in the Midway neighborhood Friday afternoon.
San Diego Channel
Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
Gang Unit detectives investigate double shooting in Linda Vista
Two people were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Linda Vista neighborhood on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer David O'Brien.
Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified
Hotel staff initially found the two bodies and gun in the room at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after the guests failed to check out of the hotel.
Dedrick Jones, 36, Charged Twice with Stabbing SDPD Dogs, Convicted of Brandishing Weapon
A man charged two separate times with stabbing San Diego police dogs within a year was convicted Friday of brandishing a weapon to resist arrest, while jurors were unable to reach verdicts on other counts such as animal cruelty. Dedrick Jones, 36, was charged twice in 2021 with stabbing police...
1 dead in fatal East County crash
One person was killed during a two-vehicle collision near Lake Murray on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Man, 22, suspected of stabbing brother in kitchen
A 22-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his older brother early Friday in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said.
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
Husband, wife identified in suspected murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton
Authorities on Friday identified a man and woman involved in a possible murder-suicide at Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
Fallbrook arson suspect arrested after review of surveillance video
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly starting two fires in Fallbrook on Thursday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Teen arrested months after deadly shooting
Police have made a second arrest in an August shooting that killed a 27-year-old man in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.
CHP Sergeant Honored for Heroism – Entered Burning Car to Save Driver Following Oceanside Chase
Ten members of the California Highway Patrol this week received the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their roles in saving lives in the community. One of them, Sgt. Patrick Bourassa, an officer at the time of the incident last year, was awarded for his actions during a high-speed pursuit in Oceanside on Interstate 5.
Trial ordered for man charged with attempted murder of CHP officer on freeway
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of trying to grab a California Highway Patrol officer's gun during an altercation on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, leaving the lawman shot in the leg, was ordered today to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer. Yuhao...
San Diego police identify husband, wife found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SAN DIEGO — San Diego authorities have released the names of a married couple found dead inside of a hotel after an apparent a murder-suicide. Police identified the victims as Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and Kayla Jakob, 27. On Nov. 15, the individuals died of apparent gunshot wounds as...
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents, were sentenced Thursday in San Diego federal court. Anajah Gifford, 24, of North Hollywood, and Tracy...
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon ID’d As Victim in Fatal Stabbing at Chula Vista House Party
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a teen who was stabbed to death last weekend at a crowded South Bay house party. Patrol officers responding to reports of a fight at the gathering in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista found Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon mortally wounded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Passenger Falls Out of Car on I-8 in La Mesa, Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
