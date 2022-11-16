Mike Hollins, fourth Virginia shooting victim, doesn't know his friends died, mother says

Mike Hollins , a University of Virginia football player wounded in Sunday's school shooting , isn't aware that three of his teammates died in the attack, his mother said.

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Brenda Hollis said her son currently uses a pen and paper to communicate. She said he "can't talk" after being shot in the back on a school bus returning to campus from a field trip to Washington D.C.

She said he used the Stationery to ask about close friends Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, who were all shot and killed by a former Virginia football player.

"He has written D'Sean's name," Brenda Hollis said. "He has written Devin's name. And then I believe it was an L — I don't know what he was writing at the bottom, but he was taking the marker and beating on it because he wants to know."

When asked if Mike Hollins knows of the death of his friends, Brenda Hollins shook her head and said "no," adding that she can't bring herself to tell him at this time. The junior running back is in critical but stable condition after two surgeries.

Hollins is the fourth known victim in the Sunday night shooting. The fifth victim has not been identified.

Brenda Hollins said she heard that her son initially "made it off the bus" unharmed, but Mike Hollins "went back to help his friends and was shot" in the back. The bullet exited through his stomach.

"That's my baby. I could absolutely see him doing that," she added. "When he loves you, he loves you. He works hard and he sets his goals high. He strives. He is a fighter."

Police identified Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, as the shooter and arrested him on three counts of second-degree murder, among other charges. Jones was on the Virginia football team in 2018 but did not appear in a game.

Brenda Hollins said she's working to forgive Jones.

"It's hard to not be angry," she said. "But I'm working through that… I pray for them… His family, they're victims also. I pray for them and I'm working through forgiveness. Because we have to, we have to forgive."

Virginia canceled its game Saturday against Coastal Carolina. It would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season.

