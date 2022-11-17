ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

First AED available to the public 24/7 installed in downtown Paso Robles

By Delaney White
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFjgG_0jDhmqdM00

The City of Paso Robles aims to achieve a greater level of safety with the installation of its first automated external defibrillator (AED) available to the public 24/7.

“Four minutes is usually the baseline of when someone goes into an irreversible brain death because of lack of oxygen, lack of heartbeat and that’s what we’re trying to intervene is within that four minutes of giving them some artificial respirations, doing those cardiac chest compressions," said Fire Captain John T. Prickett, City of Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services.

The city has AEDs in the library, the Paso Robles Historical Society, the theater, Barney Schwartz Park, Centennial Park, the municipal pool, the senior center, and the veteran's center.

But Prickett says the city has struggled to ensure an AED is available to the community at any time of the day.

“AEDs have been proven to be very beneficial in helping to reverse a cardiac arrest and I can’t guarantee the fire station is going to be there in a quick manner. They have to come from the station or they have to come from emergencies," Prickett said.

Prickett says this AED is unique because it is the first to be available 24/7 and was placed in the Downtown City Park due to it being a central location and a busy area where many big events are hosted.

The machine walks the user through all the necessary steps and offers instructions in English and Spanish.

A large portion of the funding that made the installation of the AED possible came from the Justin Community Foundation and the Elks Club.

Community members and visitors support the installation of the AED.

“Absolutely. You never know when an emergency is gonna hit,” said Kendall Vandenberg, Paso Robles resident.

“I think it’s a good idea. There’s a need for something like that in emergencies," said Dennis Dobbie, Paso Robles resident.

“If you can cut down on costs to the hospitals or loss of life in any way with activities like this that seem fairly low cost and easy to implement then absolutely,” said Shamus Donlon, visiting from Texas.

Having a defibrillator in a public place can potentially cut down the response time in the event of an emergency and keep people out of the hospital, saving lives and wallets.

“We’ve seen so many increased saved rates by bystander CPR and also by the initiation of an AED machine in the community and also in the cardiac arrest setting,” Prickett said.

In the coming weeks, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will hold a presentation ceremony for the save station in order to recognize the charitable contributions of the donors who made this possible.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, the Paso Robles Fire Department plans on visiting every business in the downtown corridor to help them learn CPR and to feel comfortable working with the AED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 07, 2022. 04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi...
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall

‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy