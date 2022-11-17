Select ground beef recalled at H-E-B, may be contaminated with mirror-like material
H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. announced a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility. The recall was issued for nearly 94,000 pounds of beef that may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like material, according to H-E-B. The following products were possibly impacted:
- Hill Country Fare 73% Ground Beef 10-pound Chub with the expiration date Nov. 25, 2022 (UPC 3477980010)
- Hill Country Fare 73% Ground Beef 5-pound Chub with the expiration date Nov. 25, 2022 (UPC 3477980000)
- H-E-B 80% Ground Chuck 5-pound Chub with the expiration date Nov. 25, 2022 (UPC 4122017213)
