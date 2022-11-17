Read full article on original website
3 hurt after vehicle blows stop sign near Warden; alcohol or drugs suspected
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
Another juvenile arrested in Kennewick murder investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have made another arrest in the murder investigation of a Kennewick man. The 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop was made on the Benton County Cable Bridge. The boy was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a murder charge. This is the second arrest law enforcement has made...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $1 million for juvenile suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile is being held on on $1 million bail after he was charged with assault in Wednesday’s shooting in Othello. The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Othello police. Othello police had responded about 12:45 a.m....
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
kpq.com
Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge
A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
kpq.com
Police Looking for Suspects in Othello Convenience Store Shooting
Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that took place at a mini-mart in Othello early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Pik-A-Pop store in the 1200 block of South First Avenue at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports a person being shot at the location. Investigators found several...
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to 20 months in prison for May arson fire at Airway Deli Mart near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution in a May arson fire that caused extensive damage to a Moses Lake-area convenience store. Brandon Keith Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson. He...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Transient arrested for felony hit and run
HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
kpq.com
Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area
Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms. There were no injuries, and the homeowner...
FOX 11 and 41
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
ifiberone.com
Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl
ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
Bodies recovered of father, 2 sons who drowned in canoe accident north of Tri-Cities
The family went searching for the Othello man and his sons after they didn’t return home Friday.
ifiberone.com
What sparked the blaze that took out two homes in Othello? Cause revealed by fire marshal
OTHELLO - We now know what caused the blaze that sparked a destructive fire that demolished two homes in Othello on Nov. 5. The fire happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln. The fire started in one home and spread to the other, eventually destroying...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body found in construction hole
HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
