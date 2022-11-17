ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Comments / 1

Related
97 Rock

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
WARDEN, WA
kpq.com

Police Looking for Suspects in Othello Convenience Store Shooting

Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that took place at a mini-mart in Othello early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Pik-A-Pop store in the 1200 block of South First Avenue at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports a person being shot at the location. Investigators found several...
OTHELLO, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Transient arrested for felony hit and run

HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
kpq.com

Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area

Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms. There were no injuries, and the homeowner...
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory

TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl

ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body found in construction hole

HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy