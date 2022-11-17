ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong roasts Nick Cannon with brutal jab about his ‘many kids’ on show’s ruthless Comedy Night

By Rachael Ellenbogen
 3 days ago
THE Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong has taken the show’s Comedy Roast Night very seriously and decided to take aim at his co-star, Nick Cannon.

The comedian, 53, has mocked the host, 42, about his fast-growing family.

The Masked Singer held a Comedy Roast Night during its latest episode Credit: Masked Singer
Host Nick Cannon was mocked by Ken Jeong, as well as others, about his growing family Credit: Masked Singer

Nick is currently the father of 11 kids, with another on the way, with multiple baby mamas.

The host opened up the show, announcing: “Welcome to The Masked Singer. It’s Comedy Roast Night, where we finally get the chance to not take ourselves too seriously.

“And who better to open our comedy night than our very own Dr. Ken Jeong?”

After many seasons on Wild ’N Out, Nick is no stranger to allowing himself to get roasted.

As such, he was the first one Ken decided to go after.

He started off by going after the host’s name and attire, before soon hitting even closer to home.

“Good to see you, Nickelback, great to see you,” Ken said.

He went on: “I’ve never seen someone host a show in pajamas before. But I know Nick is tired.

“He’d been up all night memorizing his kids’ names.”

The whole Masked Singer crowd was shocked and started to boo a bit, and Nick told Ken: “You’re losing ‘em, kid!”

Ken wasn’t the only one to make a brutal jab at Nick during the episode.

The Masked Singer contestant Snowstorm also threw some shade his way.

During the singer’s clue package, Snowstorm took down Nick and panelist Nicole Scherzinger in one fell swoop.

The contestant joked: “This song goes out to my favorite fearless lady, Nicole.

“Who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas!”

Nicole looked shocked, before shading her co-star by adding: “Really? That’s a lot of baby mamas!”

After Snowstorm finished singing, the contestant stood on the stage next to Nick to hear the panelists’ thoughts, but the singer made sure to keep a little bit of distance.

“I’m sorry, I’m just so scared to get too close to you,” Snowstorm said to the host. “I don’t want to get pregnant.”

Nick snapped: “That’s pretty cold!”

Nick recently welcomed his 11th child into the world with Abby De La Rosa, and his 12th, with Alyssa Scott, is still on the way.

The Wild 'n Out host gushed about his daughter's November 11 birth and revealed her name to the world in a poignant Instagram post.

The new parents were pictured gazing adoringly at their newborn as the little one clutched her mom's finger.

The doting dad proudly announced his newest addition, named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

Nick praised Abby - with whom he shares twin sons Zion and Zillion - for making her grueling labor "look so easy and effortless."

The rapper will have his hands full over the next few months, as he is also due to welcome his 12th child, with model Alyssa.

The pair previously welcomed a baby boy called Zen, who tragically died five months after his birth due to brain cancer.

Back in September, Nick's 10th child with former partner and baby mama Brittany Bell was born.

Nick recently welcomed his 11th child, with baby mama Abby De La Rosa, with whom he also shares twin sons Zion and Zillion Credit: Instagram
The rapper will is also getting to ready to welcome his 12th child, with model Alyssa Scott Credit: itsalyssaemm/Instagram

