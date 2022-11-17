Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
KUTV
Suspect arrested in West Valley hit-and-run that left new father dead; DA files charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is in custody almost a week after a hit-and-run in West Valley that left a new father dead. The West Valley City Police Department issued a statement Saturday that Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, has been booked into jail, and the district attorney has officially filed charges against him.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Alleged wrong-way driver arrested for possible DUI in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after he fled troopers at about 5600 West on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. “We got reports of a wrong-way driver at about 8:10 this morning,” Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway...
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
kjzz.com
Man accused of killing 2 boys in alleged DUI crash says drug tests were taken illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Attorneys for the man accused of driving while high on methamphetamine, ultimately killing two young Eagle Mountain boys in a horrific car crash, are arguing authorities violated his Fourth Amendment rights while gathering evidence. Kent Cody Barlow, 25, was arrested May 2 after Utah...
KSLTV
SWAT responds to domestic incident in West Jordan, one in custody
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is in police custody after a domestic incident with a weapon, police say. According to West Jordan Police spokeswoman Alondra Caeala, police received a call of a domestic incident near New Bingham Highway and 5600 West in the afternoon. As police responded, they...
KSLTV
One dead after accidental gun shot
OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
Gephardt Daily
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community Tuesday after police found a distributable amount of illegal drugs in his vehicle. A Salt Lake City police officer patrolling the area of 1000 West and North...
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
slcpd.com
SLCPD Recover Large Amount of Illegal Drugs as Part of Focus Area Policing
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, while patrolling a “focus area,” graveyard officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man accused of possessing a distributable amount of illegal drugs. This investigation started at 1:08 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, when a SLCPD officer...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate
A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.
ksl.com
Utahn charged with causing crash that killed 2 toddlers claims drug tests were illegal
PROVO — An Eagle Mountain man accused of driving recklessly and causing a crash that killed two young children who were playing in a corral has filed a motion seeking to prevent a jury from seeing the results of his blood and urine tests from that day. Defense attorney...
KUTV
Sheriff Rivera wins re-election but could lose power over Unified Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera easily won re-election, but now she may lose a big part of her current job description. “Draft legislation” at the state Capitol would strip Rivera as CEO of the Unified Police Department, which serves communities in the Salt Lake Valley including Magna, Copperton, Millcreek, Holladay, Midvale and Kearns.
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
ksl.com
Ogden police investigate shooting that left 1 dead
OGDEN — One person is dead following an accidental shooting that happened early Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden police said there is no evidence to suggest the shooting was anything other than accidental, but it is still being investigated. He said the shooting occurred at about 1:00 a.m.
Bountiful man who killed mother and put body in freezer denied release from Utah State Hospital
Jeremy Hauck, the Bountiful man who killed his mother, Laura, and put her body in a freezer in 2006, was denied a request to be released from the Utah State Hospital.
KSLTV
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
