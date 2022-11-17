Read full article on original website
University Inn to host Comedy Night
University Inn presents Comedy Night hosted by Monica Nevi this Saturday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Moscow. The headliner is Brad Upton, featuring Jared Kassebaum.
Colter’s Creek presents Music and Wine event
Colter’s Creek presents a Music and Wine event today from 5 pm to 7:00 pm at 215 South Main Street in Moscow. The evening will be filled with music along with new wines from Colter’s Creek. Reservations are not required.
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
Pullman Moose to host 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction
The Pullman Moose is hosting the 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction this Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Zeppoz in Pullman. Bid on new purses and “man bags” stuffed with mystery items, but you can’t open it until after purchase. The Live auction starrts at 6:00 pm.
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
Early release book party and signing for “Rise up with a Song”
Award-winning local children’s author Diane Worthey is holding an early release party for her new book “Rise up with a Song” at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman this Sunday at 2 pm. Worthey will read from her children’s book that celebrates Ethel Smyth, a...
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
Great job at Pullman Radio
ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY WITH THE PULLMAN RADIO GROUP. We’re offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the right individual. Retiring radio advertising expert Rod Schwartz has built up a client list of successful local businesses who have learned how to harness the unlimited potential of spoken-word advertising to grow their businesses. They understand the power of radio advertising. After 42 years with our stations, Rod will be retiring at the end of the year and we are looking for the right person or persons to bring their radio sales talents to continue building and taking care of these wonderful Pullman Radio clients, working in one of the most desirable markets in the Pacific Northwest. If this is you, send us your resume and tell us why you would enjoy this opportunity. Email it to greatjob@pullmanradio.com.
Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds
Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
Latah County Coroner released autopsy report on four University of Idaho Victims
Latah County Coroner, Cathy Mabbutt, released the autopsy document regarding the murder of the four University of Idaho students this afternoon. The document states that the cause of death was homicide and confirmed the manner of death was by stabbing.
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
Unclaimed Remains of 133 Veterans and Relatives Brought to Final Rest in Washington State Veterans Cemetery
On Wednesday, the ashes of 106 veterans unclaimed by their families were brought to their final resting place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "People go unclaimed for various reasons," said Rob Goff, CEO of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association, during Wednesday's ceremony. "Sometimes it's just too hard for families to come back, too physically painful for them to return to the funeral home and pick up their loved ones. Sometimes there's just nobody left."
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium
As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
WSU Engineering student wins IEEE power scholarship
Washington State University student Isobel Baetz is a recipient of an IEEE Power and Energy Society scholarship. The scholarship is meant to attract highly qualified engineering students to work in the power and energy industry. Baetz is a senior in electrical engineering with an emphasis in power engineering. At WSU,...
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope
For months now, organizers at Camp Hope have been relying on a neighbor's hose and diesel generators to provide water and electricity to the East Central homeless encampment's estimated 465 residents. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope occupies, say they've repeatedly asked...
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
