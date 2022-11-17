Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1905 Mason Building named after businesswoman Anna Mason will hopefully be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
kcur.org
Hickman Mills school district will soon have the highest teacher salaries in the Kansas City area
The Hickman Mills School District in south Kansas City will soon rank highest in the Kansas City, Missouri, area for teacher pay. At a meeting Thursday night, the school board voted unanimously to approve an increased teacher salary schedule. First-year teachers in the district currently make a minimum of $38,000...
Hickman Mills begins tearing down two blighted elementary schools
Leaders said Symington and Johnson elementary schools have been vacant for quite some time, becoming a source of vandalism and fires.
kcur.org
Is this Jackson County district neglecting its mandate to help homeless students stay in school?
This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. The Blue Springs School District’s description of itself reads like something out of a realtor’s brochure. Its website notes the district’s proximity to “social, cultural and educational activities.” And it informs visitors that “our mostly middle to upper-middle class community enjoys a stable economy.”
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
Government Technology
‘Triple-Demic’ Overwhelming Kansas City Hospitals
(TNS) - Children’s Mercy Hospital officials announced Thursday that respiratory illnesses — particularly the flu and a virus called RSV — are severely impacting children in the Kansas City area. Local experts also warn that the viruses are causing illness among seniors. “We are at capacity,” said...
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KCTV 5
UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted, according to Buckner City Administrator Joe Bobadilla. Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory. A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway.
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely
Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
KCTV 5
Police: Kansas City is on track to record 2,000 catalytic converter thefts this year
Two parents charged with child abuse after infant died of malnutrition this week. Sarah Stone, 20, and Austin Taube Hack, 19, were charged after their infant “appeared extremely malnourished and emaciated.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single sideshow...
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KCTV 5
What does Kansas City want for Christmas? It depends on whom you ask
Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way. Kansas City goes Hollywood: Chiefs fans poised to make an impact at SoFi Stadium. Updated: 3 hours ago. The...
KCTV 5
Christmas store for KC’s homeless in need of donations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City shelter wants a thousand local families in need to wake up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning, but they need your help to get the job done. “We have seen moms and dads struggling to keep up with food demands...
KCTV 5
Holiday lighting ceremonies underway across KC metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Tis the season for tree-lighting ceremonies!. There were at least five city tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night. In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday-themed craft fair, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more. The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City
Kansas City goes Hollywood: Chiefs fans poised to make an impact at SoFi Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs may officially be the road team, but Chiefs Kingdom will likely make a loud impact on the game in Los Angeles on Sunday night. What does Kansas City want for Christmas? It...
