ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Is this Jackson County district neglecting its mandate to help homeless students stay in school?

This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. The Blue Springs School District’s description of itself reads like something out of a realtor’s brochure. Its website notes the district’s proximity to “social, cultural and educational activities.” And it informs visitors that “our mostly middle to upper-middle class community enjoys a stable economy.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Government Technology

‘Triple-Demic’ Overwhelming Kansas City Hospitals

(TNS) - Children’s Mercy Hospital officials announced Thursday that respiratory illnesses — particularly the flu and a virus called RSV — are severely impacting children in the Kansas City area. Local experts also warn that the viruses are causing illness among seniors. “We are at capacity,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted, according to Buckner City Administrator Joe Bobadilla. Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory. A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway.
BUCKNER, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely

Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Christmas store for KC’s homeless in need of donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City shelter wants a thousand local families in need to wake up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning, but they need your help to get the job done. “We have seen moms and dads struggling to keep up with food demands...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Holiday lighting ceremonies underway across KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Tis the season for tree-lighting ceremonies!. There were at least five city tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night. In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday-themed craft fair, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more. The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City

Kansas City goes Hollywood: Chiefs fans poised to make an impact at SoFi Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs may officially be the road team, but Chiefs Kingdom will likely make a loud impact on the game in Los Angeles on Sunday night. What does Kansas City want for Christmas? It...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy