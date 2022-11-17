Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach Is Lighting Up Its 100-Foot Tree This Month & It’ll Be Totally Mesmerizing!
The holiday season in South Florida just keeps on giving and we’re all here for it! This time round the holiday vibes are calling us up from Delray Beach where they’ll be lighting a giant, 100-foot Christmas tree on Tuesday, November 29. The magical mammoth of a tree...
tamaractalk.com
On Your Marks, Get Set … Walk or Run! Tamarac Turkey Trot holds 41st Annual Event on Thanksgiving
More than 1,500 runners have registered for the City of Tamarac’s Thanksgiving Day tradition, the Tamarac Turkey Trot 5K. The number of participants and the community’s anticipation is growing rapidly. The 41st Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5K takes place on Thursday, November 24, at 7:30 a.m., with the...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
cw34.com
Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
EDBL Family Brands to Debut Won-Tom’s at The Cove Shopping Center
It’s a new concept from Eat Drink Be Local Family Brands, the team behind Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point
Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday
The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
Coffee Shop Raises Funds for Margate Couple Who Lost Life Savings in Scam
Relief for a couple who lost their entire savings is coming one small business and donation at a time. The owner of the coffee shop Lady and the Mug, Aimee Tarte, is offering support to Doris and Barry Bauman, who lost $99,000 after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong.
TICKET ALERT: Barry Manilow Kicks-Off 2023 Tour at the FLA Live Arena
Music icon Barry Manilow has announced dates for a special seven-show arena tour Manilow Hits 2023 starting on Friday, January 13, at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world’s all-time best-selling recording artists. “I...
Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach
You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
WPBF News 25
Wellington mom's heartfelt Facebook post helps daughter score tickets to see Taylor Swift
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Facebook post plus a mother’s love has turned a nightmare into a dream come true for a teenager in Wellington. Three years ago, when she was 13, Valerie Chandler severed her spine in a car accident. She has been confined to a wheelchair ever...
cw34.com
11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best West Palm Beach Restaurants
The Blind Monk West Palm Beach Restaurant is an excellent place to meet friends or family and enjoy an exceptional meal. It is open year-round and has a lovely ambiance and hospitable staff. This restaurant is dog-friendly and offers indoor and outdoor seating. It is also an excellent choice for large parties.
Chilly morning coming Friday
Thursday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies for Palm Beach County and more sunshine towards the Treasure Coast. A bit breezy near the coast today, too.
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
southfloridareporter.com
The Rain Comes To Florida Sunday
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
