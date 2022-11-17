ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

cw34.com

Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday

The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach

You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best West Palm Beach Restaurants

The Blind Monk West Palm Beach Restaurant is an excellent place to meet friends or family and enjoy an exceptional meal. It is open year-round and has a lovely ambiance and hospitable staff. This restaurant is dog-friendly and offers indoor and outdoor seating. It is also an excellent choice for large parties.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

The Rain Comes To Florida Sunday

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
FLORIDA STATE

