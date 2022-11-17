ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY WITH THE PULLMAN RADIO GROUP. We’re offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the right individual. Retiring radio advertising expert Rod Schwartz has built up a client list of successful local businesses who have learned how to harness the unlimited potential of spoken-word advertising to grow their businesses. They understand the power of radio advertising. After 42 years with our stations, Rod will be retiring at the end of the year and we are looking for the right person or persons to bring their radio sales talents to continue building and taking care of these wonderful Pullman Radio clients, working in one of the most desirable markets in the Pacific Northwest. If this is you, send us your resume and tell us why you would enjoy this opportunity. Email it to greatjob@pullmanradio.com.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO