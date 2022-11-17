Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Regional Hospital hosts Christmas Tree Raffle
The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Christmas Tree Raffle is on now through December 14. Purchase raffle tickets for $1 at Diane’s Gift Garden for a chance to win a prize-packed tree decorated by local businesses and hospital departments. Funds support patient comfort and care items at Pullman...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Moose to host 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction
The Pullman Moose is hosting the 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction this Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Zeppoz in Pullman. Bid on new purses and “man bags” stuffed with mystery items, but you can’t open it until after purchase. The Live auction starrts at 6:00 pm.
pullmanradio.com
Colter’s Creek presents Music and Wine event
Colter’s Creek presents a Music and Wine event today from 5 pm to 7:00 pm at 215 South Main Street in Moscow. The evening will be filled with music along with new wines from Colter’s Creek. Reservations are not required.
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
pullmanradio.com
Cantus Firmus Chorale to Present Fall Concert
The Cantus Firmus Chorale will present its fall concert, The Great Physician, tomorrow at 7:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Moscow. The program will focus on the healing ministry of Christ. Tickets are $5.00 per individual, $25.00 max per family. To purchase tickets visit the link on our...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Market this Saturday in Pullman
There will be a Winter Market this Saturday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center from 10 am to 2 pm. The market will feature a variety of vendors bringing goods and gifts.
University of Idaho 'discussing options' for students after Thanksgiving break
BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the academic leadership team at the University of Idaho are discussing options pertaining to class participation, following the Thanksgiving break. According to an email sent to students over the weekend, they will be receiving communication early next week about what options will be available...
pullmanradio.com
Great job at Pullman Radio
ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY WITH THE PULLMAN RADIO GROUP. We’re offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the right individual. Retiring radio advertising expert Rod Schwartz has built up a client list of successful local businesses who have learned how to harness the unlimited potential of spoken-word advertising to grow their businesses. They understand the power of radio advertising. After 42 years with our stations, Rod will be retiring at the end of the year and we are looking for the right person or persons to bring their radio sales talents to continue building and taking care of these wonderful Pullman Radio clients, working in one of the most desirable markets in the Pacific Northwest. If this is you, send us your resume and tell us why you would enjoy this opportunity. Email it to greatjob@pullmanradio.com.
pullmanradio.com
Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years
Washington State University veterinary students and alumni provide dozens of pets free veterinary care every Saturday at noon in Seattle. The Doney Coe Pet Clinic offers pets from low-income families in the Seattle area care for more than 35 years. The Coug-founded clinic also allows WSU veterinary students to complete...
pullmanradio.com
Early release book party and signing for “Rise up with a Song”
Award-winning local children’s author Diane Worthey is holding an early release party for her new book “Rise up with a Song” at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman this Sunday at 2 pm. Worthey will read from her children’s book that celebrates Ethel Smyth, a...
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Thanksgiving Emphasis Patrols
The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols starting today and through November 26th as Washington State University students travel across the state for Thanksgiving holiday break. District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman, and Adams counties will be focusing on speeding violations and impaired driving during the emphasis. Motorists...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
Post Register
Autopsies of the 4 UI students completed
BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Latah County Coroner tells CBS that the killings seemed "personal." The autopsy revealed that a large knife appears to be the murder weapon, but it is not clear who was killed first. She also told The Moscow-Pullman Daily news, there were possible defensive wounds...
TODAY.com
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
‘Whoever is responsible is still out there somewhere’: Longtime Latah Co. prosecutor weighs in on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Last week marked Bill Thompson's 30th year as Latah County prosecutor. He said he's never seen a case like the one now in front of him.
Comments / 0