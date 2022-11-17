ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Regional Hospital hosts Christmas Tree Raffle

The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Christmas Tree Raffle is on now through December 14. Purchase raffle tickets for $1 at Diane’s Gift Garden for a chance to win a prize-packed tree decorated by local businesses and hospital departments. Funds support patient comfort and care items at Pullman...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Moose to host 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction

The Pullman Moose is hosting the 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction this Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Zeppoz in Pullman. Bid on new purses and “man bags” stuffed with mystery items, but you can’t open it until after purchase. The Live auction starrts at 6:00 pm.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Colter’s Creek presents Music and Wine event

Colter’s Creek presents a Music and Wine event today from 5 pm to 7:00 pm at 215 South Main Street in Moscow. The evening will be filled with music along with new wines from Colter’s Creek. Reservations are not required.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Cantus Firmus Chorale to Present Fall Concert

The Cantus Firmus Chorale will present its fall concert, The Great Physician, tomorrow at 7:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Moscow. The program will focus on the healing ministry of Christ. Tickets are $5.00 per individual, $25.00 max per family. To purchase tickets visit the link on our...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Winter Market this Saturday in Pullman

There will be a Winter Market this Saturday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center from 10 am to 2 pm. The market will feature a variety of vendors bringing goods and gifts.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Great job at Pullman Radio

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY WITH THE PULLMAN RADIO GROUP. We’re offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the right individual. Retiring radio advertising expert Rod Schwartz has built up a client list of successful local businesses who have learned how to harness the unlimited potential of spoken-word advertising to grow their businesses. They understand the power of radio advertising. After 42 years with our stations, Rod will be retiring at the end of the year and we are looking for the right person or persons to bring their radio sales talents to continue building and taking care of these wonderful Pullman Radio clients, working in one of the most desirable markets in the Pacific Northwest. If this is you, send us your resume and tell us why you would enjoy this opportunity. Email it to greatjob@pullmanradio.com.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years

Washington State University veterinary students and alumni provide dozens of pets free veterinary care every Saturday at noon in Seattle. The Doney Coe Pet Clinic offers pets from low-income families in the Seattle area care for more than 35 years. The Coug-founded clinic also allows WSU veterinary students to complete...
SEATTLE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Early release book party and signing for “Rise up with a Song”

Award-winning local children’s author Diane Worthey is holding an early release party for her new book “Rise up with a Song” at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman this Sunday at 2 pm. Worthey will read from her children’s book that celebrates Ethel Smyth, a...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
NEWStalk 870

One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

WSU Thanksgiving Emphasis Patrols

The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols starting today and through November 26th as Washington State University students travel across the state for Thanksgiving holiday break. District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman, and Adams counties will be focusing on speeding violations and impaired driving during the emphasis. Motorists...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Post Register

Autopsies of the 4 UI students completed

BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Latah County Coroner tells CBS that the killings seemed "personal." The autopsy revealed that a large knife appears to be the murder weapon, but it is not clear who was killed first. She also told The Moscow-Pullman Daily news, there were possible defensive wounds...
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy