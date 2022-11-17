ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries to pen 'murder on the Downing Street Express' political whodunnit about the downfall of her former boss Boris Johnson

By Elizabeth Haigh For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is writing a book on the 'assassination' of Boris Johnson in her latest statement of dogged loyalty towards the former Prime Minister, it was announced on Wednesday.

The book, which has the working title 'The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson', is set to be published next year and take aim at those in the Conservative Party who encouraged Mr Johnson to resign.

This is thought to include the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was one of the first Cabinet Ministers to resign in the aftermath of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Ms Dorries told the Evening Standard the book is a 'political whodunnit' as her agent Piers Blofeld added it will detail the inside story of the 'dramatic downfall' of the ex-PM.

'Events lately have been stranger than fiction,' Dorries told the Standard. 'And I will be drawing on that rich source material. It's a political whodunnit.'

Ms Dorries was an avid supporter of Boris Johnson during his time in No.10 Downing Street, and stood by him as he faced dozens of ministerial resignations in the final days of his premiership.

She became one of his most dependable advocates, supporting him through the throes of Partygate and the pandemic.

It has since been rumoured that she is tipped to receive a peerage - although this remains unconfirmed.

Nadine Dorries is set to publish the book next year, with a working title of 'The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson'
The book is expected to name and shame those who encouraged the former Prime Minister to resign
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries arriving in Downing Street on September 15, as Boris Johnson was fighting for his premiership

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire is no stranger to writing books, having written 16 novels: although her works until now have all been fiction.

Her agent has described the coming work as a 'murder on the Downing Street Express', echoing language Ms Dorries used as she accused Rishi Sunak of leading a 'ruthless coup' in ousting him from the job.

It is expected Ms Dorries will name and shame those she views as responsible for getting rid of Mr Johnson, especially as she was quick to attach herself as a prominent supporter of the former PM when it appeared he may run again to replace Liz Truss.

Speaking last night, fellow Tory MP Julian Knight said: 'I'm sure the book may give Rishi some sleepless nights.

'Nadine is not known for her forgiving streak, and I imagine she won't pull any punches when naming names and pointing the finger.'

He added there are a lot of 'discontented people' around Westminster following the last few months of political turmoil.

Just a few days ago, Nadine Dorries said she expects Mr Johnson to 'be back' in the future.

Describing a party thrown after Mr Johnson pulled out of the latest Conservative leadership election, she said there was a 'huge crowd' present, adding: 'Everyone loves him'.

She said: 'He will be back. I don't know when, I don't know how, I don't know whether it will be 10 years or 10 months.'

In an interview with the Sunday Times in October, when Liz Truss was Prime Minister, Dorries likened being in Johnson's cabinet to having 'protective wings around you', adding: 'To say I am disappointed … isn't a strong enough word for what happened to him.'

