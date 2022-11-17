ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control

By Michael R. Blood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win Wednesday, handing Republicans control of the chamber and giving the GOP a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats that is also home to the likely future speaker, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy .

Garcia was elected to a third term in a Democratic-leaning district that then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden carried by double digits in the 2020. It was Garcia's third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith, a former legislator.

With nearly 75% of the ballots counted, Garcia has 54.2%, to 45.8% for Smith.

Garcia, who flew over 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom, is the sole GOP House member with a district anchored in heavily Democratic Los Angeles County.

It takes 218 seats to control the House. With the addition of the latest California results, Republicans locked down 218 seats so far, with Democrats claiming 211.

In another key win in the state, Rep. Mike Levin beat back a tough challenge from Republican businessman Brian Maryott in a Southern California district that straddles Orange and San Diego counties.

With nearly all of the votes counted, Levin had 52.65%, to 47.4% for Maryott.

Levin said he was eager to return to Washington to continue working on affordable health care, climate change and assistance for veterans. Biden had come to the district in the election's closing days in hopes of giving Levin a boost.

Garcia's win, which gave Republicans House control, came with a splash of political sass, arriving in a state so solidly Democratic that a Republican hasn’t won a statewide race since 2006 that is also home to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco. California is known nationally as a liberal monolith, but pockets of conservative strength remain, mainly in the Southern California suburbs and rural and farming stretches.

But even with the wins, Republicans will remain a small minority within the state’s congressional delegation.

Of the 52 seats — the largest delegation in Congress — GOP candidates had captured just nine districts as of Wednesday. Counting continued in five districts, although one was a match-up between two Democrats.

Garcia was first elected in a special election in May 2020, then was reelected two years ago by just 333 votes. He faced an even tougher challenge this year, after his left-leaning district was redrawn and became more solidly Democratic.

Smith, a former legislator, had argued Garcia was out of step with district voters: He was endorsed by then-President Trump in 2020, then joined House Republicans who rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection. She also highlighted Garcia’s opposition to abortion rights.

Garcia emphasized his military service and pointed to his vote supporting $2,000 stimulus checks as one example of his political independence. He’s also stressed local issues, including concern over illegal marijuana cultivation.

In California, the primary House battlegrounds are Orange County — a suburban expanse southeast of Los Angeles that was once a GOP stronghold but has become increasingly diverse and Democratic — and the Central Valley, an inland stretch sometimes called the nation’s salad bowl for its agricultural production.

The tightest remaining contest in the state emerged in the Central Valley, where Democrat Adam Gray seized a tissue-thin lead after Republican John Duarte jumped ahead by 84 votes in a fight for an open seat in District 13.

Underscoring the closeness of the race, Gray’s campaign formed a committee to begin raising money to finance a possible recount. The latest returns showed Gray leading by 600 votes, with nearly 85% of the ballots tabulated.

In Orange County, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was holding a nearly 3-point edge over Republican Scott Baugh in one of the nation’s marquee races. Baugh had slashed her lead in half earlier this week as counting continued. But Porter, a star of the party’s progressive wing, rebounded. About 90% of the votes had been counted.

In the Central Valley’s 22nd District, where about two-thirds of the votes have been counted, Republican Rep. David Valadao, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, had a 5.6-point margin over Democrat Rudy Salas.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Democrat Adam Frisch files for rematch in 2024 against Lauren Boebert after conceding in tight Colorado race

The Democratic House candidate who unexpectedly put Representative Lauren Boebert in a tough race for re-election conceded his race for Colorado’s 3rd District on Friday afternoon.In a video discussion, Mr Frisch announced his race against Ms Boebert had come to an end. Mr Frisch said he called her to formally concede the race. As of Friday, Ms Boebert had a 554-vote lead against Mr Frisch. The tightness of the race meant that it would go into a recount. The Colorado Republican freshman congresswoman declared victory in a video on Thursday. But the former Aspen City Council member said he...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi exits Democratic leadership after losing House: ‘We must move boldly into the future’

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that she’ll leave her role as House Democratic leader after losing the chamber in the midterm elections. The widely anticipated decision comes after the Democrats managed to fend off the prospect of a red wave in the House and Senate and after an attacker assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their home in San Francisco last month. Still, Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the coming Congress. “The Capitol is a temple of our democracy, of our constitution and our highest ideals,” Ms Pelosi, 82, said in a speech on the House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers

Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

AOC reveals where she wants Democrats to go next after Nancy Pelosi steps down

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has outlined where she wants the Democratic Party to head in the future, following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will not seek a post in House leadership in the next Congress. “I think overall, core principles are the same. I of course want to see our party move to greater independence from large corporate donors,” the New York progressive told The Independent.“I would like to see a greater shift toward everyday, small-dollar, diverse sources of funding,” she added. Ms Ocasio-Cortez said that Ms Pelosi served as an important role model for her and other young women...
FOX40

Rep. Ami Bera discusses bid to lead DCCC

(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Ami Bera, D-Sacramento, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his bid to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. That group, known as DCCC, is the campaign arm of the House Democratic caucus. Rep. Bera and Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Los Angeles, are vying for the position of Chair […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
The Independent

Voices: In Arizona, it’s clear what turned voters against Kari Lake. Why won’t she accept it?

Pettiness is not pretty and does not play well in Arizona. Bashing our beloved Senator John McCain did not work for President Trump in the 2020 election, where he helped turn the state blue for the first time in decades. It’s challenging to understand why Republicans such as gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake thought it would be appealing in 2022.Lake, a seasoned television news anchor, followed the Trump playbook during her gubernatorial campaign. She referred to the 2020 presidential election as “a corrupt, stolen election” on multiple occasions. It didn’t go down well.Republican strategist Barrett Marson explained, “Kari Lake scolded...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado

Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law. A recount must be completed by 13 December.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said.The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State's office announced Friday."This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move.Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of giving up in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Before the election, she had refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.“Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Man carrying knife enters New York Times building and asks to see ‘politics section,’ police say

A man carrying a knife entered The New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday and asked to see the newspaper’s “politics section,” a New York Police Department spokesperson said. The man, who was also carrying a stuffed animal, had the knife confiscated by security personnel at the building shortly after entering around 12:15 pm. No one was hurt in the episode, which The New York Post reported did not include any fight. Police said that the man was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for an examination.The incident at the Times’ comes as instances of political violence and violence directed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Tom Petty’s estate threatens legal action against Kari Lake for using his song: ‘This is illegal’

The estate of the late rock legend Tom Petty threatened legal action against failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she used his song in a video disputing the election results. Ms Lake used Mr Petty’s 1989 song “Won’t Back Down” in her video refusing to concede the results of the Arizona governor’s race three days after the election had been called for her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs. The original video has since been taken down.Ms Lake called the loss “unforgivable” and claimed that a “broken election system” had “disenfranchised” her voters. The Republican nominee regularly promoted lies that...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled by US citizens – not migrants

Right-wing Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border. Ms Greene held a press conference on Thursday afternoon on her legislation calling for an accounting of all US dollars that had gone to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the nation. During the press conference, she drew a parallel to the US-Mexico border, saying the United States was not adequately monitoring immigration.“We’re ignoring the dangers happening at our border and the national security crisis that’s happening in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

All the details about Naomi Biden’s White House wedding

Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal have exchanged vows on the South Lawn of the White House in the 19th wedding in White House history.Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal tied the knot on Saturday on the South Lawn. The occasion marked the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.Aerial photographs showed a small group of guests gathered in a semi-circle on the lawn to watch Naomi and Neal say “I do”.The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez defeated rival Democrat David Kim on Saturday in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank.With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez had 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes.The race was a rematch from 2020 when Gomez defeated Kim, an immigration lawyer. Under California’s primary rules, only the top two finishers advance to the November election, which set up the fight between two Democrats.The heavily Democratic 34th District is a diverse, urban mishmash of neighborhoods that cuts across income, racial and ethnic groups. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Trump Org.'s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust

Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family's trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and ex-chief financial officer at the former...
The Independent

Elon Musk to restore Donald Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

Elon Musk has said he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter.The move would reverse a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.Mr Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Mr Trump’s account should be restored.The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022The “yes” vote won, with 51.2%.“The...
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud

Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.After attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will fly to Manila Sunday night to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the next day for talks aimed at reinforcing Washington’s oldest treaty alliance in Asia and strengthening economic ties, a senior U.S. administration official said in an online briefing ahead of the visit.On Tuesday she'll fly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy