First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
‘Lucky’ The Wild Turkey Is Wandering Around Beverly, Delighting Neighbors Who Vow Not To Eat Him
BEVERLY — Jubilant Southwest Siders have been obsessing about a wild turkey roaming the streets, sharing feverish news about sightings of the large bird a week before Thanksgiving. The turkey, which neighbors in a Facebook group have christened “Lucky,” has been spotted in front yards, alleys and even doorsteps...
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Combat flat tires in the chilling cold weather
CHICAGO — Join Mr. Fix It live in the studio where he shows us a gadget that will help us with low tire pressures and flats as the temperatures drop. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Wintry conditions cause crashes, spinouts on some Chicago area roads
CHICAGO — A wintry mix Friday caused messy, hazardous travel conditions in some parts of the Chicago area. Scattered bursts of snowfall created slippery and icy conditions on the roads in Northwest Indiana, the south side of Chicago and the southern suburbs. Multiple crashes were reported on area roads,...
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
Cook County sheriff wants to track residents' vehicles in the event they're stolen
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office needs your help unlocking an anti-car theft tool. The sheriff has launched an online consent form, giving his office the ability to access tracking data from your car's manufacturer in the event that it is stolen. Most cars made after 2015 have...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Recommendations, Unusual Symptoms
With respiratory viruses, flu and COVID all circulating, many might be wondering about masking guidelines and how best to protect themselves. Meanwhile, symptoms can be tricky to decipher given that many overlap between the three, but there are some unusual COVID symptoms that may stand out. Here's what you need...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables. It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon.
WGNtv.com
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS
Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues
OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
RSV is Surging; Cases of Flu, COVID Are On the Rise. Should We Be Wearing Masks?
At 10 a.m., top health officials in Illinois and Chicago will give an update on 2022 flu season for adults and kids, and offer guidance ahead of projected rise in cases. We'll stream the update live in the player above. Health experts in Chicago and across the country since October...
Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Ron Corbin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps on Friday— sort of. The 26-year-old son of a CTA train operator attended a job fair on the Far South Side where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics. "CTA treated my dad pretty well, I...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- Two teens are among six people wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said. Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Nonprofit distributing 500 winter coats to needy Chicago families
As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why Wednesday afternoon, the nonprofit Communities in Schools is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents.
Amtrak train from Chicago crashes into car, killing driver
A person is dead after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car just west of Milwaukee. It happened along River Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin, at about 5 p.m. Brookfield police said the driver of the car, a man in his 60s, died.
