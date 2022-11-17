ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Mr. Fix It: Combat flat tires in the chilling cold weather

CHICAGO — Join Mr. Fix It live in the studio where he shows us a gadget that will help us with low tire pressures and flats as the temperatures drop.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables. It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!

CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS

Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
HODGKINS, IL
WGN News

Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
OAK LAWN, IL

