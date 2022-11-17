ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students

Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing

MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NBC News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Police Request Public Assistance with Homicide Case

Detectives working on the University of Idaho homicides are seeking additional tips and leads to further the investigation. The following map details the night of November 12th into the early hours of November 13th, with the locations and approximate times when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were in downtown Moscow while Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi house.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
californiaexaminer.net

University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths

With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
WGAU

Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Community mourns U of I students

COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
MOSCOW, ID

