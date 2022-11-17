Read full article on original website
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for leads
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released a map on Friday showing the final movements of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at their home last weekend, asking for the public to contact them with any relevant information. The map shows that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who were...
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
Moscow Police release new timeline of victims’ actions the night of the murder
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police have released a new timeline of the whereabouts of four University of Idaho students in the hours before they were murdered.
Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing
MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case
In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
Latah County Coroner released autopsy report on four University of Idaho Victims
Latah County Coroner, Cathy Mabbutt, released the autopsy document regarding the murder of the four University of Idaho students this afternoon. The document states that the cause of death was homicide and confirmed the manner of death was by stabbing.
Police Request Public Assistance with Homicide Case
Detectives working on the University of Idaho homicides are seeking additional tips and leads to further the investigation. The following map details the night of November 12th into the early hours of November 13th, with the locations and approximate times when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were in downtown Moscow while Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi house.
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths
With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
KLEW to livestream Moscow PD press conference
The Moscow Police Department has announced a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at their police station this afternoon. KLEW News will livestream it on our website.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
Investigators believe edged blade was used in death of 4 University of Idaho students
Autopsies to determine the exact cause of death will be conducted later. There is currently no suspect in custody.
Community mourns U of I students
COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
