Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made Thursday but gave no further details.

The launch came hours after North Korea’s foreign minister threatened Thursday to launch “fiercer” military responses to U.S. moves to bolster its security commitment to its regional allies.

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hue warned in a statement that a recent U.S.-South Korea- Japan summit accord on the North would leave tensions on the Korean Peninsula “more unpredictable.”

