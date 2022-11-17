ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach

You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Experts predicting 3rd busiest Thanksgiving season

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The days surrounding Thanksgiving have been predicted to be one of the busiest travel periods since 2019. Experts with the Florida Department of Transportation want to share tips with the community to get them ready for the adventure ahead this holiday season. Inside of the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sugar Factory expands menu in time for the holidays

The Sugar Factory wants to sweeten up your holiday. They’ve come up with some tasty drinks that are practically presents for your tastebuds. The Sugar Factory wants to give you a lot of eye candy this holiday season. Maria Bermudez: “Every year we come up with different drinks, different...
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodgressing.com

Art Basel 2022 Miami: Where To Dine

Here’s a look at where to dine during Art Basel 2022 Miami. The energy of the Magic City meets the sophistication of Northern Italy in Major Food Group’s latest culinary masterpiece: Contessa. This statement-making concept nods to centuries of Italian tradition and cuisine. Contessa, fated to be Miami...
MIAMI, FL

