WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
WSVN-TV
Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies holds 24th annual gala in Miami, supermodel Cindy Crawford awarded ‘Spirit of Friendship’
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station,...
WSVN-TV
City of Lauderdale Lakes partners with Farm Share for holiday food drive
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm share to give food to those that need it the most.
At the Table newsletter: Campy cocktails, vegan Thanksgiving, hot, new restaurants
Campy cocktails, vegan Thanksgiving, hot, new restaurants. I thought I was so clever, checking out a new restaurant early on Monday night, expecting it to be slow. It was a Monday, after all. But I learned there are no Monday lulls at the buzzy, new Blackbird in Jupiter. The place was jumping.
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies Challenge raises money for people facing intellectual, developmental disabilities in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A non-profit organization brought love to Miami Beach with a huge fundraiser. Best Buddies hosted an event that challenged participants to bike 75 miles through Miami alongside a fleet of police officers, Friday morning. The riders raised a minimum of $10,000 each to join the...
travelexperta.com
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
EDBL Family Brands to Debut Won-Tom’s at The Cove Shopping Center
It’s a new concept from Eat Drink Be Local Family Brands, the team behind Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point
Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach
You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
cw34.com
Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
Miami New Times
Miami Dominates Restaurant Business' "Top 100" Most Lucrative Restaurants in the Country
When it comes to restaurant profits, the Magic City is tops, according to a recent list ranking the country's top-grossing establishments in 2022. Earlier this week, the commercial restaurant industry magazine Restaurant Business Online released its "Top 100" list of the largest independent restaurants. Attempts to contact a spokesperson from...
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
WSVN-TV
John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant reopens revamped and remodeled after closed for several years
A beloved staple in coral gables is back in business. John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant closed a few years ago but it’s now been given new life and it might look a little different than you remember. The bar is now open to the public and they’re...
WSVN-TV
Experts predicting 3rd busiest Thanksgiving season
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The days surrounding Thanksgiving have been predicted to be one of the busiest travel periods since 2019. Experts with the Florida Department of Transportation want to share tips with the community to get them ready for the adventure ahead this holiday season. Inside of the...
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
WSVN-TV
Sugar Factory expands menu in time for the holidays
The Sugar Factory wants to sweeten up your holiday. They’ve come up with some tasty drinks that are practically presents for your tastebuds. The Sugar Factory wants to give you a lot of eye candy this holiday season. Maria Bermudez: “Every year we come up with different drinks, different...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
foodgressing.com
Art Basel 2022 Miami: Where To Dine
Here’s a look at where to dine during Art Basel 2022 Miami. The energy of the Magic City meets the sophistication of Northern Italy in Major Food Group’s latest culinary masterpiece: Contessa. This statement-making concept nods to centuries of Italian tradition and cuisine. Contessa, fated to be Miami...
