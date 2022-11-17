"It's midnight. Do you know where your kids are?" That's the question Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk has for parents and guardians. Why? Because it is unlawful for a juvenile to be present in or remain in any public place within the city or on the premises of any establishment within the city during curfew hours, which are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

BUENA VISTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO