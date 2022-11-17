ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 18, 2022

Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTVM

Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects in an east Columbus shooting that left one man dead. On Nov. 8, around noon, CPD responded to a shooting on Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. Upon arrival at the scene, 28-year-old Keamon Hightower was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

A teen has died following a shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus. 16-year-old Joshua Huff was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan just before 2:00 Saturday morning. Bryan says Huff had been shot multiple times. So far, there’s no word on any possible suspects. Stay with WRBL for updates on this developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Arrest made in burglary

On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the resident of the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard called the Union Springs Police Department regarding someone in his home. The resident stated his dogs were barking, which got him to look around the residence. When the victim returned...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WTVM

Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
LUMPKIN, GA
tjournal.com

Marion traffic stop results in struggle, alleged drug dealer arrest

 An alleged young Buena Vista drug dealer is in jail after resisting arrest and possibly trying to pull a weapon on officers.   The Marion County Sheriff's Office was conducting a license and sobriety check on Highway 41 on November 9 when a passenger of a vehicle was suspected of being someone with an outstanding warrant. That led to the vehicle being pulled over after initially passing through the checkpoint. According to the incident report, things soon escalated into what could have turned into a tragic ending.
MARION COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Weapon taken from fifth grader at Creekside Intermediate School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a fifth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School without incident, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Classmates reported the weapon. Teachers, administration and the school resource officer, an employee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), immediately took action to confiscate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Unloaded weapon confiscated from 5th grade student in Harris Co.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a 5th grade student at an intermediate school in Harris County. The weapon was reported by classmates at Creekside Intermediate School. The teachers, administration, and School Resource Officer, who is an employee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, took immediate action to take the weapon and report it to the HCSO - who are now conducting an investigation.
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
COLUMBUS, GA
tjournal.com

Buena Vista to crack down on curfew; Fines of up to $1,000 may be charged

 "It's midnight. Do you know where your kids are?"   That's the question Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk has for parents and guardians. Why? Because it is unlawful for a juvenile to be present in or remain in any public place within the city or on the premises of any establishment within the city during curfew hours, which are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
BUENA VISTA, GA
WRBL News 3

ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
WRBL News 3

Authorities investigate house fire erupts on 2nd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A house, which appears to be abandoned, caught fire Tuesday evening on 2nd Avenue in Columbus. According to authorities, the fire is currently under investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire. There’s currently no word on any injuries. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more details […]
COLUMBUS, GA

