JAIL Report for November 18, 2022
Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL)— West Point police officers and investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting. According to police, the shooting took place Friday night, Nov. 18, near the intersection of East 12th St. and Martin Luther King Dr. The victim, Allen Holloway, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects in an east Columbus shooting that left one man dead. On Nov. 8, around noon, CPD responded to a shooting on Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. Upon arrival at the scene, 28-year-old Keamon Hightower was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
A teen has died following a shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus. 16-year-old Joshua Huff was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan just before 2:00 Saturday morning. Bryan says Huff had been shot multiple times. So far, there’s no word on any possible suspects. Stay with WRBL for updates on this developing […]
Arrest made in burglary
On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the resident of the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard called the Union Springs Police Department regarding someone in his home. The resident stated his dogs were barking, which got him to look around the residence. When the victim returned...
TCSO and LaGrange Police capture wanted man after he freezes in a lake during an escape attempt
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 16th at 11:06 p.m. Troup County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and LaGrange Police Officers came into contact with a wanted person operating a Ford truck. Zachariah Murray, who was wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for Escape, after failing to return Work Release on Oct. 11 and fleeing […]
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
Marion traffic stop results in struggle, alleged drug dealer arrest
An alleged young Buena Vista drug dealer is in jail after resisting arrest and possibly trying to pull a weapon on officers. The Marion County Sheriff's Office was conducting a license and sobriety check on Highway 41 on November 9 when a passenger of a vehicle was suspected of being someone with an outstanding warrant. That led to the vehicle being pulled over after initially passing through the checkpoint. According to the incident report, things soon escalated into what could have turned into a tragic ending.
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) investigates a shooting on Buena Vista Road. According to CPD, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business on the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. Officials say a male victim was shot in the thigh. The victim is...
Unloaded weapon confiscated from 5th grade student in Harris Co.
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a 5th grade student at an intermediate school in Harris County. The weapon was reported by classmates at Creekside Intermediate School. The teachers, administration, and School Resource Officer, who is an employee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, took immediate action to take the weapon and report it to the HCSO - who are now conducting an investigation.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
Buena Vista to crack down on curfew; Fines of up to $1,000 may be charged
"It's midnight. Do you know where your kids are?" That's the question Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk has for parents and guardians. Why? Because it is unlawful for a juvenile to be present in or remain in any public place within the city or on the premises of any establishment within the city during curfew hours, which are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mail theft and check fraud epidemic hits Columbus, how to stay vigilant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Across the nation, business owners, consumers and family members are being hit by a mail theft and check fraud epidemic that is costing them hundreds to thousands of dollars at a time. One local business owner lost $100,000 after dropping a check off in a United States Postal Office drop box. […]
ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
Authorities investigate house fire erupts on 2nd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A house, which appears to be abandoned, caught fire Tuesday evening on 2nd Avenue in Columbus. According to authorities, the fire is currently under investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire. There’s currently no word on any injuries. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more details […]
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
