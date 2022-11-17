ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – November 17

By PA Reporter
The papers are led by today’s autumn statement from the Treasury.

Previews of the Chancellor’s budget and its accompanying justifications are front page of the Financial Times , The Daily Telegraph , Metro and the Daily Express .

The Guardian reports millions of people will face energy bill rises as Mr Hunt plans to adjust the cap on energy bills.

The Times says his tax rises will “target the wealthy” but the i characterises the budget as a “new age of austerity”.

The Bank of England’s criticism of Britain’s “damaged reputation” is front page of The Independent .

The Daily Mail reports supermarkets are beginning to limit the number of boxes of eggs customers can purchase.

Security services uncovered at least 10 plots by Iranian “spies” to “kidnap or kill Brits on UK soil”, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Sun reports English striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 breaches of FA betting rules.

And the Daily Star leads on Donald Trump’s bid for the 2024 US presidency, commenting: “Orange man vows to conquer red planet.”

The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

‘I wouldn’t stand in a room with someone misogynistic, racist, or homophobic’: Stephen Graham on prejudice, social realism, and Matilda

Stephen Graham is showing off his newly bulging biceps. “He’s like Popeye,” says his wife, Hannah Walters, on her way to the fridge. “Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.” It’s breakfast time in the couple’s home in a former mining town in Leicestershire, and the This Is England star is being teased by the love of his life, as he chats to me from the kitchen counter.He does have impressive (tattooed) muscles to show off, though, as a result of intensive training for the role of a hardened pugilist in the forthcoming A Thousand...
The Independent

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.Any such shift, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, would likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers.Downing Street sources rejected the report but the Times suggested that behind closed doors some in Government have indicated that the pursuit...
The Independent

Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight

A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
The Independent

Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire

Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact should put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C...
The Independent

South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal

Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80% of its electricity, South Africa plans to reduce that to 59% by 2030 by phasing out some of its 15 coal-fired power stations and increasing its use of renewable energy. Its target is zero carbon emissions by 2050.After receiving pledges of $8.5 billion at last year's global climate summit in Scotland, South Africa's plan to transition...
The Guardian

Did Jeremy Hunt’s budget rescue the Tories – or is the game up?

Back when it all began on 22 June 2010, the then Conservative chancellor of the exchequer, George Osborne, delivered what he described as “this unavoidable budget”. A package of savage spending cuts and painful tax rises lay at its heart. “Today we have paid the debts of a failed past,” Osborne said. “And laid the foundations for a more prosperous future.” The message was that the Tory-led coalition was riding to the rescue to put right the wrongs of 13 years of Labour government, and, after a short sharp shock of austerity, soon all would be a bed of economic roses.
The Independent

1.5C target on ‘life support’ after Cop27, says Sharma

Alok Sharma has warned that hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C is “on life support”, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt.The UK Government representative at the conference and the outgoing Cop26 president criticised elements of the deal, in his speech at the closing plenary session of the UN climate summit.While he said that progress on loss and damage has been “historic”, he warned that it was not a moment for “unqualified celebration”.Officials and negotiators agreed a deal in the early hours of Sunday that will create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims...
The Independent

Millions more to need benefits as recession woes bear down

Millions more people will be forced onto benefits in the coming years as the impacts of the recession bear down, economists have warned.One million people more are forecasted to require health and disability benefits by 2026, while 2.3 million families making up a fifth of the poorest households not eligible for benefits, face a “major cliff edge” without access to additional government support outlined in Jeremy Hunt’s Budget.The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said that affording council tax, food and rents would become insurmountable for many this winter and beyond, adding that the government “must ensure that they help everyone who...
The Guardian

Game, set, bankrupt: how an addiction to gambling on tennis lost me £40,000

It’s the middle of a third set tiebreak on Wimbledon’s Centre Court, and 15,000 tennis fans are clapping to their own beat, whipping up anticipation for a crucial line call. Hawk-Eye, the automated line system the tournament uses, the tennis equivalent of a Roman emperor’s thumb – able to overrule the traditional linespeople with their ostentatious crouching – flashes on to the big screen. The clapping reaches a climax: Jannik Sinner, a wiry, 21-year-old Italian with a somewhat incongruous blaze of red, curly hair has hit a backhand long by a few centimetres of the All England Club grass. A few minutes later, he loses the tiebreak – and I lose £800.
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Independent

Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts

Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...
The Independent

UK politics - live: Rishi Sunak’s government ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are reportedly considering moving Britain towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union amid the soaring cost-of-living crisis.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.Now, according to The Sunday Times, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU.Downing Street sources rejected the report.The model, which will give the UK direct access to parts of the EU’s internal market, would include much freer movement of people. But it would likely reduce the cost of goods imported from the EU amid a cost of living crisis that has led to soaring household bills.It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly vowed to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister. And earlier Mr Sunak confirmed a major new £50m package of defence aid to war-torn Ukraine as he met Volodymyr Zelensky in a surprise visit.
The Independent

England’s ‘loneliest house’ returns to market

England’s “loneliest house” – a sombre 19th-century shooting lodge nestled in the heart of Skiddaw Forest – has returned to the market after it was put up for sale for the first time in 200 years in 2021.For sale, too, is the 3,000-acre expanse of heather-dusted moorland and three mountaintops surrounding the sequestered Lake District property, built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle.The estate agent selling the land described the sale as an “exciting and unique opportunity to purchase the most remote house in England”.Indeed, the time-worn lodge and dramatic panorama, beneath the summits of...
The Independent

King Charles bans foie gras from all royal residences

Foie gras will no longer be served in any royal residences, a letter sent from King Charles to animal rights campaigners has confirmed. Charles is known to be opposed to the food and has previously removed the controversial pate from his residences as Prince of WalesNow animal rights group Peta has said that it received a letter from the Royal Household confirming this policy has now been extended to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.As a gesture of gratitude, the group is sending the King a hamper of ‘faux gras’ made by vegan chef Alexis Gauthier.A Peta spokeswoman...
The Independent

Gove demands action from councils and housing providers after Awaab Ishak death

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and social housing provider as he warned that deaths like that of two-year-old Awaab Ishak must “never be allowed to happen again”.An inquest into the death of Awaab prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Gareth Swarbrick, the chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), was removed from his position on Saturday.Mr Gove, who earlier this...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s government reportedly ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are reportedly planning to move Britain into a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.Now, according to The Sunday Times, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU. It is understood they would not return to freedom of movement, the paper reported. Downing Street sources rejected the report but The Sunday Times suggested that behind closed doors...
The Independent

Strictly viewers call for change to ‘distracting’ rule that ‘ruins’ Blackpool Week

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have called on the BBC to end the inclusion of backing dancers during Blackpool Week.The dance competition series returned to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday (19 November) night, having not been able to film in the city since 2019 due to the pandemic.During usual Strictly weeks, the couples are the only ones on the dance floor during their competitive routines.However, in order to fill the huge sprung ballroom floor at the Tower Ballroom, the pairs are joined by additional backing dancers who perform alongside them in their routines for Blackpool Week.During the show, viewers...
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer plans to abolish House of Lords

Sir Keir Starmer would abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister.The proposal, reported by The Observer, would be part of a plan to “restore trust in politics” and would see Labour holding a consultation on the composition and size of a new chamber as well as more immediate reform of the current and often-criticised appointments process.There have long been warnings that membership of the House of Lords is becoming excessive while Boris Johnson courted controversy with some of his appointments to the unelected chamber, notably Lord Lebedev.The media mogul and...
The Independent

