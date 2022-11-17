ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
mega

Jay Leno 's wife, Mavis , looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.

The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment.

mega

Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another person carried luggage from the parking lot into the burn center where the Jay Leno's Garage host is receiving treatment for his injuries.

His wife, 76, wore black pants and a printed blouse as she toted several bags. Her hair appeared to be unbrushed and she went makeup-free with the toll of her husband's accident visible on her face.

While Leno suffered "serious burns" to his face, his injuries are not life-threatening. RadarOnline.com discovered Leno's eyes and ears were not affected by the accident.

George Swift , who's a mechanic for Leno, confirmed the status of his boss.

mega

"He's a tough guy, he's going to be fine. It's nothing life-threatening," Swift said. "He's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."

Over the weekend, on November 12 around 12:30 PM, the Burbank Fire Department was dispatched to Leno's garage, where he keeps his collection of luxury and vintage vehicles as seen on his car-focused show.

Swift shared details of that day, including when Leno notified him of the fire at the garage.

mega

"It was a steam car. This steam was made by gas. It got sprayed, as a gas," Swift revealed. "He called me, and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming."

Leno told Barrons.com in 2021 that his collection of vintage vehicles, including the steam cars, were "reliable and dependable."

The steam cars require a boiler to heat water into steam that powers the vehicle's pistons, which are used to drive and turn the car's wheels. In total, Leno's extensive collection includes "cars, stationary engines, and even an enormous Advance steam tractor."

Diane
2d ago

Praying for healing and positive thoughts…you will be coming out of this looking much younger and you didn’t even have to have a face lift…😜

Karen Lasko
2d ago

Brilliant statement. Of course we look somber when visiting our sick or injured loved ones.

Carolina Granny
3d ago

Get well soon Jay, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery.🙏🏼

