'You're Using OUR Stories': Ron Goldman's Sister Reacts To Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Backlash, Claims Her Family Wasn't Allowed To Preview 'The People v. O. J. Simpson'

Ron Goldman 's younger sister, Kim , reacted to the backlash surrounding Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series while reflecting on the trauma of losing her own brother in a candid new interview, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson at her Los Angeles home back in June 1994. O.J. Simpson later went on trial for the double slayings and was found not guilty in October 1995.

During an appearance on The View , Sunny Hostin led the conversation, asking Kim if she's found " any closure " since Simpson was acquitted more than two decades ago.

"I felt betrayed, if I'm totally honest," she said about the moment Simpson was found not guilty. "I sat through that trial, just along with the jury, and couldn't figure out how they could render such a verdict."

Kim said she was heartbroken to let her brother down, revealing she later visited her sibling at the cemetery and apologized for not being able to do more.

In recent years, she worked through her feelings of despair and betrayal while focusing on her healing journey in the wake of such a devastating loss.

Ron's sister also launched a new podcast called Media Circus , where she shares the stories of high-profile crimes as told by the victims and their families.

As the interview continued, Hostin asked for Kim's thoughts on Netflix ordering two additional installments of Ryan Murphy 's latest true-crime hit .

Kim had experienced her own family tragedy being turned into true-crime entertainment via Murphy with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story .

Hostin mentioned how Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — created by Murphy and Ian Brennan — has sparked backlash from families forever impacted by the killer's vicious crimes.

This next time around, Netflix said they plan to "tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

Kim said her answer was layered, noting how producers in Hollywood may find it difficult to include families of the victims in every true-crime project, but she thinks an email or some form of contact should be made to include them.

Kim later shared that she asked Murphy if the Goldman family could preview the first episode of The People v. O.J. Simpson "and maybe we'll support you."

"We were flat-out told no ," she claimed. "It's kind of disgusting. You're using our stories to move your own career forward or to profit from it, but you can't even extend a little bit of humanity to let us into the process."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Murphy for comment.

Kim concluded the interview by praising her brother for being so brave and selfless in his final moments, adding, "His act of heroism is how I want people to remember him."

