Bangor, ME

Skowhegan wins first state title since 1978 over Portland

PORTLAND – For the first time in 44 years, North No. 2 Skowhegan football are Class B state champions after defeating South No. 1 Portland 20-14. In his final high school game, senior QB/S Adam Savage was “Mr. Do-it-All” for the River Hawks. Savage threw for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns, rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown, and intercepted two passes.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Tynes, Clayton lead Maine over Columbia for 3rd straight victory

ORONO – Maine men’s basketball picked up a dominant 93-70 win over Columbia in ‘The Pit’ on Friday to improve to 3-1 on the season, their best start since 2008. Four of Chris Markwood’s five starters scored in double figures for Maine, with Kellen Tynes leading all scorers with 21 points. Gedi Juozapaitis and Jaden Clayton each added 16 points, with Clayton leading the game with seven assists.
ORONO, ME
Junior-led Eagles preparing to host Plymouth State in sixth annual New England bowl

BANGOR – After a hot second half of their season, Husson football was chosen to represent the Commonwealth Coast Conference in the 2022 New England Bowl Series. Putting a slow start past them, Husson rattled off four wins in their final five games to finish second in the conference. Despite falling in the final game of the regular season, the Eagles did enough to earn them the right to not only play in, but host a bowl game.
BANGOR, ME
Gorham High sends two student athletes to collegiate level

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gorham High School is sending two student athletes to the collegiate level, Bode Coleman and Kaci Mollison. Coleman signed his NLI to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University, while Mollison will continue playing softball for St. Michael's College.
GORHAM, ME
Maine loses Musket to No. 18 New Hampshire in OT heartbreaker

ORONO – In one of the greatest games in rivalry history, and the first one to reach overtime, No. 18 New Hampshire defeated Maine 42-41 in the 112th Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket. Trailing 28-14 in the 3rd quarter, The Black Bears would score 14 unanswered points off two...
ORONO, ME
Skowhegan on the verge of first state title in 44 years

OAKLAND – The year was 1978: gas was a measly 70 cents per gallon, Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” was the number one song, and Skowhegan won their last state football championship. They’ll have a chance to do just that this Saturday against Portland when they play...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Win Tickets to See Comedian Nikki Glaser at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be stopping by the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and here's your chance to win tickets. Described on her website as "one of the funniest female voices in comedy today", Nikki Glaser is a force to be reckoned with. Besides performing stand-up in her ongoing nationwide tour, she's also a podcast and TV show host, actor, executive producer, and more. She really does it all, and "has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent." There's no doubt that her show absolutely rocks.
PORTLAND, ME
Unity College slashes tuition, sets enrollment record

A dramatic drop in tuition and multiple learning options have resulted in a nearly 10-fold increase in enrollment at Unity College over the past decade. The college set a new enrollment record this fall with the arrival of over 1,900 new students. That brought the full-time student population to more than 4,600 students, up from 540 a decade ago.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert

If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
AUGUSTA, ME
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center

It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
BANGOR, ME
Central Maine Brewery Hosts Flirty Speed Dating Event

Let's talk about speed dating. If you don't know what that is and have been living under a rock for 10 decades, I will guide you into the 21st century. an event at which each participant converses individually with all the prospective partners for a few minutes in order to select those with whom dates are desired.
AUBURN, ME
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME

