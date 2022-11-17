Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan wins first state title since 1978 over Portland
PORTLAND – For the first time in 44 years, North No. 2 Skowhegan football are Class B state champions after defeating South No. 1 Portland 20-14. In his final high school game, senior QB/S Adam Savage was “Mr. Do-it-All” for the River Hawks. Savage threw for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns, rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown, and intercepted two passes.
foxbangor.com
Leavitt completes perfect season in dominant Class C title win over Medomak Valley
BANGOR – South No. 1 Leavitt are Class C champions once again after defeating North No. 1 Medomak Valley 46-6. The Hornets would shut out the Panthers 40-0 through 3 quarters of play and would continue the scoring in the 4th quarter off of a Sawyer Hathaway rushing touchdown to create the final score.
foxbangor.com
Tynes, Clayton lead Maine over Columbia for 3rd straight victory
ORONO – Maine men’s basketball picked up a dominant 93-70 win over Columbia in ‘The Pit’ on Friday to improve to 3-1 on the season, their best start since 2008. Four of Chris Markwood’s five starters scored in double figures for Maine, with Kellen Tynes leading all scorers with 21 points. Gedi Juozapaitis and Jaden Clayton each added 16 points, with Clayton leading the game with seven assists.
foxbangor.com
Junior-led Eagles preparing to host Plymouth State in sixth annual New England bowl
BANGOR – After a hot second half of their season, Husson football was chosen to represent the Commonwealth Coast Conference in the 2022 New England Bowl Series. Putting a slow start past them, Husson rattled off four wins in their final five games to finish second in the conference. Despite falling in the final game of the regular season, the Eagles did enough to earn them the right to not only play in, but host a bowl game.
WGME
Gorham High sends two student athletes to collegiate level
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gorham High School is sending two student athletes to the collegiate level, Bode Coleman and Kaci Mollison. Coleman signed his NLI to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University, while Mollison will continue playing softball for St. Michael's College.
foxbangor.com
Maine loses Musket to No. 18 New Hampshire in OT heartbreaker
ORONO – In one of the greatest games in rivalry history, and the first one to reach overtime, No. 18 New Hampshire defeated Maine 42-41 in the 112th Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket. Trailing 28-14 in the 3rd quarter, The Black Bears would score 14 unanswered points off two...
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan on the verge of first state title in 44 years
OAKLAND – The year was 1978: gas was a measly 70 cents per gallon, Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” was the number one song, and Skowhegan won their last state football championship. They’ll have a chance to do just that this Saturday against Portland when they play...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
Win Tickets to See Comedian Nikki Glaser at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine
Comedian Nikki Glaser will be stopping by the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and here's your chance to win tickets. Described on her website as "one of the funniest female voices in comedy today", Nikki Glaser is a force to be reckoned with. Besides performing stand-up in her ongoing nationwide tour, she's also a podcast and TV show host, actor, executive producer, and more. She really does it all, and "has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent." There's no doubt that her show absolutely rocks.
First Country Concert of 2023 at Bangor Waterfront Coming Monday
There's a big show coming to Bangor next summer. Who could it be?. Maine Savings Amphitheater is gearing up for another big summer on the Bangor Waterfront. The first announcement of the 2023 season is coming Monday morning, at 10 A.M. Who's coming to town? We can't say just yet....
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
mainebiz.biz
Unity College slashes tuition, sets enrollment record
A dramatic drop in tuition and multiple learning options have resulted in a nearly 10-fold increase in enrollment at Unity College over the past decade. The college set a new enrollment record this fall with the arrival of over 1,900 new students. That brought the full-time student population to more than 4,600 students, up from 540 a decade ago.
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert
If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
Central Maine Brewery Hosts Flirty Speed Dating Event
Let's talk about speed dating. If you don't know what that is and have been living under a rock for 10 decades, I will guide you into the 21st century. an event at which each participant converses individually with all the prospective partners for a few minutes in order to select those with whom dates are desired.
WPFO
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
