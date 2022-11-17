Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Voice of America
Last-Minute Objections Threaten Historic UN Climate Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A last-minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution. "We are extremely on overtime. There...
Voice of America
Blast in Eastern Russia Kills 9
An explosion at a five-story apartment building in eastern Russia has killed at least nine people, four of them children, officials said Saturday. The blast on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin was apparently caused by a gas cylinder hooked up to a cooking stove, according to Russian news agencies.
Voice of America
Cotton Exporter Benin Tries Local Processing to Reduce Climate Emissions
Djigbe, benin — As world leaders meet in Egypt to discuss ways to combat climate change, one possible solution is brewing across the continent in Benin. Benin has built an industrial park to move the country away from exporting raw materials to making finished products. If implemented on a larger scale, activists say, the trend would cut down on emissions from shipping that contribute to global warming.
Voice of America
In Polish Town Hit by Missile, Relief Is Mixed With Anger at Russia
The Polish town of Przewodow, just five kilometers from the Ukrainian border, drew the world's attention this week when an errant missile strike raised fears that NATO could be drawn into a war with Russia. Western analysts now believe the blast that killed two Polish men was from a Ukrainian missile fired in self-defense against a massive Russian aerial assault. Kyiv has denied firing the missile. But the incident was a reminder of how easily the war could spread. From Przewodow, Myroslava Gongadze has more.
Voice of America
New Zealand Looks to Reduce Gas Emission from Farm Animals
Scientists in New Zealand are looking for a way to stop cows from burping. A burp is when an animal releases gas from its digestive system through its throat. To some, a cow burp might seem like a small thing. But in New Zealand, cows outnumber people two to one. There are only five million people in New Zealand. The nation is home to 10 million cows and 26 million sheep.
Voice of America
G20 Summit Breathes New Life Into Bali’s Post-Pandemic Recovery
The location of this year’s G-20 Summit was Bali, Indonesia, a resort island dubbed the Island of the Gods, and a longtime destination for sun and sand worshippers. The COVID pandemic hit the tourist destination hard, but things may be looking up again. VOA’s Ahadian Utama explains. Camera - Ahadian Utama and Nurhadi Sucahyo.
Voice of America
COP27 Nears Breakthrough on Climate Finance in Scramble for Final Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of...
Voice of America
California Tribes Hail Dam Removal Plan After 20-Year Fight
The largest dam removal in US history has received final federal approval in a major victory for environmentalists and Native American communities. The four dams along the border of California and Oregon have been blamed for the decline of salmon and other species. Matt Dibble reports.
Voice of America
COP27: How China and Africa Fit in Debate Over 'Loss and Damage' Fund
Johannesburg, South Africa — At COP27, the United Nations climate change conference held in Egypt this month, China has figured prominently in a debate between Africa and Western nations over financial help to developing countries suffering the effects of climate change. This year alone the African continent has seen...
Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power
Africa's longest-serving president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, is expected to extend his rule in the oil-rich country
Voice of America
New Zealand Prime Minister Schedules Summit Meeting with China’s Xi
SYDNEY — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she would bring up geopolitical tensions and human rights in a scheduled meeting Friday with China’s President Xi Jinping. Ardern is to meet Xi on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation -- APEC -- summit...
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Urges Muslims to Shun World Cup, Stops Short of Threats
CAIRO — Al-Qaida's regional branch urged Muslims around the world to shun the soccer World Cup in Qatar, though it stopped short of threatening attacks or promoting violence in connection with the event, according to a statement reported by a monitoring group. Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the...
Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts
Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.The agreement sets up...
South Korea has almost zero food waste. Here’s what the US can learn
Every few months or so, 69-year-old Seoul resident Hwang Ae-soon stops by a local convenience store to buy a 10-piece bundle of special yellow plastic bags. Since 2013, under South Korea’s mandatory composting scheme, residents have been required to use these bags to throw out their uneaten food. Printed with the words “designated food waste bag”, a single 3-liter bag costs 300 won (about 20 cents) apiece. In Hwang’s district of Geumcheon-gu, curbside pickup is every day except Saturday. All she has to do is squeeze out any moisture and place the bag by the street in a special bin after sunset.
Voice of America
Snow Leopard Photographs Cheer Wildlife Conservationists in Kashmir
SRINIGAR, Indian-administered Kashmir — Wildlife conservationists are heartened by a rare sighting of a snow leopard in what they say is the first member of the endangered species to be captured on camera in Indian-administered Kashmir. The adult animal was identified from images taken last month using infrared camera...
Voice of America
Philanthropist Bill Gates Pledges Additional $7 Billion for African Countries
Nairobi, Kenya — Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates pledged an additional $7 billion in development funds to Africa. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said the money would be spent over the next four years to support African countries as they confront hunger, disease, gender inequality and poverty.
Voice of America
Senegal Celebrates ‘Day of Fonio’ as Food Insecurity Looms
KEDOUGOU, SENEGAL — As climate change has challenged food security, some African countries that have relied on grain imports, like Senegal, are looking to indigenous grains like fonio that thrive in drier soil. Senegal celebrates an annual "Day of Fonio" to urge increased production of the nutritious grain. Dancers...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Prepares to Host UN Internet Forum Amid Tigray Blackout
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia is set to host the U.N.'s annual Internet Governance Forum later this month, despite an ongoing communications blackout in its war-damaged Tigray region. The government-imposed blackout in the Tigray region has left six million people without phone or internet access for nearly two years.
Voice of America
Children in Syria's Idlib Hold Their Own World Cup
Idlib, Syria — More than 300 children in rebel-held northwest Syria kicked off their own football World Cup on Saturday, with organizers hoping to shine a light on communities battered by 11 years of war. The excited children took part in the opening ceremony at the municipal stadium in...
