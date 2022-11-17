ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State have waited a year for this. Now it's time to face Michigan — and after more struggles than usual this weekend, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will indeed be undefeated when they meet next weekend.
Goldin scores 12, FAU beats Detroit Mercy 76-55

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin’s 12 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Detroit Mercy 76-55 on Saturday night at the Paradise Invitational. Goldin also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (4-1). Alijah Martin scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bryan Greenlee was 4-of-9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.
