Wright scores 24, SIU-Edwardsville downs VMI 93-67

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lamar Wright scored 24 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat VMI 93-67 on Saturday night. Wright also had seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-2). Ray’Sean Taylor scored 19 points and added five steals. Deejuan Pruitt was 6-of-7 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
