Boise, ID

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
City of Boise launches real-time trail condition tool

BOISE, Idaho — Winter temperatures are here, but that will never keep Idaho adventurers inside and off the trails. This time of year, there are extra considerations for trail-goers. Lisa Dupelessie is the Foothills and Open Space Superintendent for Boise Parks and Recreation. She said hitting the trails when...
Boise River stocked with 125 steelhead trout

BOISE, Idaho — Friday was a holiday for Boise anglers as Idaho Fish and Game stocked the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. The annual tradition has been taking place every year since 1997 - with the exception of 2019. The release reeled many local...
College of Idaho graduate becomes Rhodes Scholar

BOISE, Idaho — A 2021 graduate of the College of Idaho celebrated a major honor Wednesday. Kaya Evans became the eighth Yote alum to be named a Rhodes Scholar. The award is given to just 32 American students each year and is one of the oldest and most celebrated international fellowships worldwide.
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns

A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing

We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
Bogus Basin is hosting a limited opening this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin's 80th anniversary season is happening a little bit early this year. The nonprofit is hosting a limited opening this Saturday, Nov. 19. “Our team remains committed to bringing the winter experience to the community as soon as it is safe to do so,” said General Manager, Brad Wilson. “With snowmaking, we now have more control over our opening date. We are thrilled to share the exciting news that Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary Season will launch on November 19th, our earliest opening date in 28 years.”
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
