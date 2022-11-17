Read full article on original website
Boise Parks Association files parks protection initiative
BOISE, Idaho — Last year, a local group protested Boise annexing land at the Murgoitio park site near West Victory and South Cole roads. Now, the Boise Parks Association is aiming to prevent development at any other parks in Boise through their Parks and Open Space Protection Initiative. "Once...
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Candlelight vigil in Boise honors University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil Thursday to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered. "I am still in utter shock and I am so angry and so sad," one of the speakers at Thursday's vigil said. The Associated Students of...
How a change of ownership may help with workforce shortage
BOISE, Idaho — There’s a nationwide worker shortage that’s putting a strain on employers and driving up the costs of nearly everything you buy. But there’s a specific change some businesses are making, to try to retain or attract more workers, and help drag them out of this shortage.
300 Homes: a campaign to end family homelessness
Every night, there are at least 300 families experiencing homelessness in Ada County. With rents and mortgage rates increasing, that number is only growing larger.
'We needed to have this connection': Building trust between Latinos and law enforcement in Idaho
Studies show Latinos trust law enforcement less than non-Latinos. So, KTVB set out to learn how officers are trying to build relationships with Hispanic communities. For many years, Latinos and Hispanics say they have felt a lack of safety and trust when it comes to Idaho's police departments. Some of...
City of Boise launches real-time trail condition tool
BOISE, Idaho — Winter temperatures are here, but that will never keep Idaho adventurers inside and off the trails. This time of year, there are extra considerations for trail-goers. Lisa Dupelessie is the Foothills and Open Space Superintendent for Boise Parks and Recreation. She said hitting the trails when...
City of Meridian celebrates new pickleball courts with ribbon cutting ceremony
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Pickleball is America’s newest sport obsession. It’s growing in the Gem State, in terms of both participation and places to play the game. The City of Meridian on Tuesday celebrated the ribbon-cutting for new pickleball courts at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. “I think...
“Amazing Personal Assistant Needed For Recovering CEO!” In Boise On Craigslist
I'm not looking for a new job and the needs to be known before getting into this job posting that's on Craigslist. I was doing my daily Reddit scroll when I discovered that someone had shared a link to a Craigslist post in the Jobs section that read "I love checking the CL job ads because I find treasures like this" and I had to click.
Boise River stocked with 125 steelhead trout
BOISE, Idaho — Friday was a holiday for Boise anglers as Idaho Fish and Game stocked the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. The annual tradition has been taking place every year since 1997 - with the exception of 2019. The release reeled many local...
What ‘Meridian’ Means and How the Popular Idaho City Got its Name
Meridian is one of Idaho's fastest growing cities and is constantly named one of the best places to raise a family. It is certainly popular and business is booming. So how did this now great and thriving city get its start and where did the name come from?. There are...
College of Idaho graduate becomes Rhodes Scholar
BOISE, Idaho — A 2021 graduate of the College of Idaho celebrated a major honor Wednesday. Kaya Evans became the eighth Yote alum to be named a Rhodes Scholar. The award is given to just 32 American students each year and is one of the oldest and most celebrated international fellowships worldwide.
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
National task force of county leaders launched to address housing affordability
BOISE, Idaho — According to a Housing Needs Analysis conducted by the City of Boise earlier this year, Ada County will need over 66,000 affordable housing units by the decade's end. So what can be done to solve that problem?. The National Association of Counties (NACo) launched a Housing...
Idaho Fish & Game release steelhead in the Boise River for anglers
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns
A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing
We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
Bogus Basin is hosting a limited opening this Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin's 80th anniversary season is happening a little bit early this year. The nonprofit is hosting a limited opening this Saturday, Nov. 19. “Our team remains committed to bringing the winter experience to the community as soon as it is safe to do so,” said General Manager, Brad Wilson. “With snowmaking, we now have more control over our opening date. We are thrilled to share the exciting news that Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary Season will launch on November 19th, our earliest opening date in 28 years.”
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
