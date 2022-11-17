ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

New Zealand house seller throws in free Tesla as market tumbles

By Tess McClure in Auckland
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vYKa_0jDhit8h00
The free Tesla was offered as part of a New Zealand house sale in what is a stalling property market.

As New Zealand’s housing market continues to plummet, the owners of one home have opted to throw in a free Tesla to try to entice buyers.

The advertisement for a newly built five-bedroom house and granny flat in Auckland is headlined “brand new Tesla and brand new home”.

New Zealand’s housing market has been dropping steadily for a year, with high mortgage rates scaring many prospective buyers away. Real Estate Institute (REINZ) data released this week shows that the median house price was down 10.9% annually, to $825,000. The overall volume of houses sold in October had also dropped dramatically: down 34.7% compared with last year, from 7,486 to 4,892.

Auckland’s median price dropped 12.7% from October 2021, to $1.09m. Properties were staying on the market for longer, REINZ said, with the national median stretching to 44 days in October, up 10 days from the year before.

The Auckland homeowners had been hoping to stand out in what has become an intensely competitive market, Barfoot & Thompson sales agent Kapil Rana told TVNZ, adding that the vehicle was a “bonus”, rather than an add-on to the market value. Tesla cars sell in New Zealand for about $72,400.

The Auckland property is on the market for offers around $1.8m – but it sits alongside more than 400 homes for sale in the suburb, many of which are likely be on the market for months. In this selling environment, tactics like the Tesla could become increasingly popular for sellers hoping to offload property quickly – and for estate agents trying to sweeten deals without driving area house prices down.

The fall in house prices and volumes has been primarily driven by the jump in interest rates - which New Zealand’s reserve bank has been raising to combat high inflation – driving up mortgage rates.

If mortgage rates stay high, many of New Zealand’s recent, highly leveraged buyers could be in trouble: those who fixed short term interest rates when buying at the market peak in 2020-21 when interest rates were low, are now facing the possibility of significantly increased mortgage repayments.

The reserve bank’s financial stability report, released this month, showed that if interest rates hit 7%, almost half of those who bought last year would need to spend 50% of their income on mortgage repayments.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Elon Musk Faces Tesla Trouble With 40,000 Vehicles Recalled as Stocks Dip

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's in-tray has got even busier this week as his electric car firm Tesla has been forced to recall more than 40,000 vehicles. The move, sparked by fears over a loss of power steering assist on some models, may affect the company's share price—which has already been hit as a result of Musk's new job as Twitter boss.
Los Angeles Times

Elon Musk’s massive Tesla pay package is challenged in Delaware court

Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where Tesla shareholders are challenging a pay plan for Chief Executive Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion. The suit alleges conflicts of interest on the Tesla board due to personal and professional ties to Musk. The board approved the plan in 2018. The main issue in the case is whether Musk had enough control over the board to unduly influence its creation and approval of the plan.
DELAWARE STATE
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
The Guardian

The Guardian

505K+
Followers
116K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy