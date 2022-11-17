ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lizzy Savetsky Quits Bravo’s Rebooted ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ After a ’Torrent of Antisemitic Attacks’

By Kate Aurthur
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

The brand-new cast of Bravo ’s “Real Housewives of New York City” was unveiled with great fanfare exactly one month ago at BravoCon — but what was once a group of seven women is now down to six. Lizzy Savetsky has parted ways with the show, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed to Variety .

“After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY,” the statement read.

It was issued after a story in Page Six Wednesday reported that Savetsky was quitting the show because of antisemitic attacks directed toward her after her casting was announced.

Savetsky herself also posted on Instagram that she was leaving. She confirmed that after the announcement, she “was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

The rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” had just begun filming and Savetsky had filmed only a few times. She won’t appear on the show at all.

In the original Oct. 16 announcement of the new cast, Savetsky’s bio called her “a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple. Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts Instagram show “Bashert,” where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’

Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Variety

Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes

The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Variety

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega, Matthew Macfadyen Endure Cringe-Worthy Auditions in New ITVX Ads

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega and Matthew Macfadyen star in a set of new commercials for U.K. streaming platform ITVX, which is set to launch next month. In the trio of ads each of the actors endures a cringe-worthy audition with a director (played by Ed Night) and producer (Jordan Castle). Bonham Carter is asked to impersonate a lemur eating a millipede, Boyega pretends to be driving a car à la “Fast and Furious 4” while Macfadyen is made to do some improv in the style of Ryan Gosling. David Shane (“The Board”) directed the skits, which were created by Uncommon Creative...
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Lizzy Savetsky Exits RHONY Reboot, New Housewife Says She Was Being Subjected to Antisemitic Attacks

Her departure comes not even a month after Bravo announced she would be part of the cast, alongside Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield The Real Housewives of New York City reboot hasn't even premiered yet, and it's already lost one of its Housewives. Lizzy Savetsky and Bravo confirmed Wednesday she has exited the upcoming season 14 overhaul of the hit Bravo series. "I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky said in a statement on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally come: the all-new cast of season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. Did you know? Do you care? It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had new episodes of the beloved New York City Housewives, and fans have been dying to […] The post Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Andy Cohen blasts Lisa Rinna over alleged Aspen receipts: I never saw them

Andy Cohen said if Lisa Rinna did bring a second envelope containing receipts from Kathy Hilton’s alleged “psychotic break” in Colorado, she never showed them during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw – that I never saw. We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts,” Cohen, 54, said on Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” Earlier this week, Cohen told fans that Rinna, 59, brought one...
COLORADO STATE
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy