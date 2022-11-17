Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches north of the NY Thruway...and 2 to 6 inches south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin early Sunday morning and be heaviest through noon where rates could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rates will diminish in the afternoon and then pick up in the evening before the snow ends after sunset. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4338 7508 4343 7516 4344 7545 4348 7581 4342 7586 4322 7587 4324 7559 4323 7548 4326 7538 4326 7517 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM early this morning to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4422 7543 4433 7568 4440 7591 4415 7638 4402 7640 4393 7636 4393 7618 4404 7577 4403 7568 4414 7547 TIME Y22M11D19T1800Z-Y22M11D20T0000Z COORD...4413 7559 4425 7548 4439 7581 4440 7591 4415 7638 4386 7637 4383 7629 4372 7622 4374 7606 4391 7573 TIME Y22M11D20T0000Z-Y22M11D20T0900Z COORD...4370 7541 4384 7553 4394 7603 4383 7629 4359 7625 4341 7667 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 4350 7536 TIME Y22M11D20T0900Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z COORD...4352 7536 4359 7564 4367 7623 4355 7625 4356 7643 4338 7677 4325 7640 4318 7587 4340 7586 4342 7550 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0900Z
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 212 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was over Watertown moving southeast at 10 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, West Carthage, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams Center, Cedar Point State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Redwood, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Sackets Harbor and Henderson. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 49. SAFETY INFO The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.
Comments / 0