Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches north of the NY Thruway...and 2 to 6 inches south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin early Sunday morning and be heaviest through noon where rates could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rates will diminish in the afternoon and then pick up in the evening before the snow ends after sunset. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4338 7508 4343 7516 4344 7545 4348 7581 4342 7586 4322 7587 4324 7559 4323 7548 4326 7538 4326 7517 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO