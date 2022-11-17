Read full article on original website
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass
Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned. According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the...
Full List of 37 Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House in July, will advance after 12 Senate Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward.
Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday came out in support of a proposed law that would protect same-sex marriages. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up a vote this week on the bill, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act, after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal that updated language to assuage GOP members on religious liberty concerns.
Senate same-sex marriage bill says people with 'diverse beliefs about the role of gender in marriage' are 'due proper respect'
Senators sought to gain Republican support by amending the bill, which sailed through the House in July. They say they're confident it will now pass.
These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
In a 62-37 vote, 12 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in supporting the measure, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and guarantee that valid marriages are given full faith and credit in other states, regardless of sex or race.
Tennessee senators attempt to block marriage equality bill
Tennessee's Republican Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn tried Wednesday to block a bill that would make same-sex marriage and interracial marriage federal law.
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
Florida’s Senators Vote Against Respect for Marriage Act
This week, the U.S. Senate passed the “Respect for Marriage Act” from U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, which “would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law, and provide additional legal protections from individuals seeking to undermine marriage equality at the state level.”
Collins discusses support for Respect of Marriage Act
WATERVILLE, Maine — Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, answered questions from NEWS CENTER Maine about her role as the lead Republican sponsor for the Senate version of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill, which passed through the House of Representatives on July 19, and cleared hurdles in the Senate...
Senate advances legislation to codify Same-Sex and Interracial Marriage into law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon The post Senate advances legislation to codify Same-Sex and Interracial Marriage into law appeared first on KESQ.
Local leaders react to U.S. Senate vote on Respect for Marriage Act
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats’ first move after the GOP gained control of the House and Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of the House was to address the Respect for Marriage Act. The U.S. Senate voted to break a filibuster on the act Wednesday. This will not codify same-sex marriage across the United States but it would require states...
Indiana senator joins Democrats in allowing vote on gay marriage bill
A measure to protect both gay and interracial marriage rights nationwide passed a key hurdle Wednesday after the Senate defeated a filibuster that might have thrown a wrench into codifying the bill into law. Indiana GOP Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun were divided Wednesday in their votes. Senators voted...
WLWT 5
Both Ohio senators deliver remarks in support for Respect for Marriage Act
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A significant symbol of support for same-sex marriage has come from the United States Senate. There is a lot of reaction to it as a result. What stands out in the Senate vote to safeguard same-sex marriage is the bipartisan part of it. A dozen Republicans...
To regain voter trust, the GOP should start with marriage equality
The vaunted “red wave” that never materialized was a gut punch for Republicans nationwide, but nowhere more so than in New England. Come January, our entire six-state U.S. House delegation will again be devoid of any GOP representation. Nationally hyped races in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut stayed in the blue column. On the Senate side, Susan Collins (R-Maine) remains the lone exception.
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
Advocate
Marriage Equality Bill Moves Forward in Senate With Bipartisan Vote
The U.S. Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s not the final passage, but it’s a key step forward. The Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 62-37 to move the legislation forward, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats and independents. The vote now allows the Senate to...
