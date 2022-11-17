ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass

Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned. According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the...
The Hill

Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday came out in support of a proposed law that would protect same-sex marriages. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up a vote this week on the bill, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act, after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal that updated language to assuage GOP members on religious liberty concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Vote Against Respect for Marriage Act

This week, the U.S. Senate passed the “Respect for Marriage Act” from U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, which “would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law, and provide additional legal protections from individuals seeking to undermine marriage equality at the state level.”
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Collins discusses support for Respect of Marriage Act

WATERVILLE, Maine — Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, answered questions from NEWS CENTER Maine about her role as the lead Republican sponsor for the Senate version of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill, which passed through the House of Representatives on July 19, and cleared hurdles in the Senate...
MAINE STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Senate advances legislation to codify Same-Sex and Interracial Marriage into law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon The post Senate advances legislation to codify Same-Sex and Interracial Marriage into law appeared first on KESQ.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX40

Rep. Ami Bera discusses bid to lead DCCC

(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Ami Bera, D-Sacramento, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his bid to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. That group, known as DCCC, is the campaign arm of the House Democratic caucus. Rep. Bera and Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Los Angeles, are vying for the position of Chair […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

To regain voter trust, the GOP should start with marriage equality

The vaunted “red wave” that never materialized was a gut punch for Republicans nationwide, but nowhere more so than in New England. Come January, our entire six-state U.S. House delegation will again be devoid of any GOP representation. Nationally hyped races in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut stayed in the blue column. On the Senate side, Susan Collins (R-Maine) remains the lone exception.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC News

Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
KENTUCKY STATE
Advocate

Marriage Equality Bill Moves Forward in Senate With Bipartisan Vote

The U.S. Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s not the final passage, but it’s a key step forward. The Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 62-37 to move the legislation forward, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats and independents. The vote now allows the Senate to...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy