ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

H-E-B, Hill Country Fare ground beef products recalled for possible foreign matter

By Julianna Russ
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg0uc_0jDhhxdO00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, H-E-B issued a statement after Tyson Foods Inc., an H-E-B supplier, recalled nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility.

The recall was used due to the potential of foreign matter or mirror-like material contaminating the products, it said.

“This recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas,” H-E-B said.

According to the statement from H-E-B, the affected products from Tyson Foods have a freeze-by date of Nov. 25, 2022.

H-E-B said, as of Wednesday, there were no reports of injury due to products impacted by this recall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own, but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
MERCEDES, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas mom helps TxDOT launch holiday Anti-Drunk Driving Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Erin Crawford-Bowers grew up without her parents after they tragically lost their lives when their vehicle was struck by an impaired driver. Now Bowers is participating in TxDOT’s campaign to help prevent other families from going through what hers did. According to TXDOT, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes in 2021 occur […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Area Round playoff scores

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Area round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs. ThursdayWindthorst defeated Sterling City 43-29Irion County defeated Leakey 52-0 FridayWall defeated Childress 44-10Sonora defeated Farwell 18-7Shiner defeated Mason 47-21Cherokee defeated Blackwell 36-30
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show

Update (4:51 p.m.) Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided the following statement with […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cassidy won’t run for Louisiana governor in 2023

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced on Friday that he will not run for Louisiana governor in 2023, saying that he would instead seek to advance a series of longtime legislative priorities in the Senate. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Meet the Texas senator who’s never missed a floor vote

LAREDO, Texas (Nexstar) — If lawmaking were a class, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini would probably write the syllabus. When pre-filing for Texas’ 88th Legislative Session opened up Monday, more than 900 bills were filed. And sure enough, the Laredo Democrat was again first in line to file legislation in the Senate — this time, the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy