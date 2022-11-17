A Covington woman riding in an impaired driver's SUV was killed when the vehicle crashed into a tow truck near Madisonville, authorities said Saturday. Louisiana State Police said Petrina Lee, 51, was a passenger in Roy Keys III's westbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee when he crossed the centerline of Louisiana 22 on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. The Jeep collided with an eastbound 2018 International tow truck near Helen Drive, killing Lee although she was properly restrained in the Jeep.

MADISONVILLE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO