Florida State

WWL-TV

One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead

GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Impaired driver crashes into truck, killing passenger, near Madisonville, police say

A Covington woman riding in an impaired driver's SUV was killed when the vehicle crashed into a tow truck near Madisonville, authorities said Saturday. Louisiana State Police said Petrina Lee, 51, was a passenger in Roy Keys III's westbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee when he crossed the centerline of Louisiana 22 on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. The Jeep collided with an eastbound 2018 International tow truck near Helen Drive, killing Lee although she was properly restrained in the Jeep.
MADISONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner

NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
WDSU

Man's dog found after WDSU story airs asking for help

NEW ORLEANS — Update: The dog has been found safe and has been reunited with its owner. The truck is still missing. ====================================================================. A man who is visiting New Orleans to visit his family for Thanksgiving says his truck was stolen Friday night with his 4-year-old dog still inside....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies teen boy found shot dead on Gentilly train tracks

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified a 14-year-old boy as the victim found shot dead on train tracks in Gentilly at around midnight Wednesday. Authorities found Dominic Tomlin unresponsive on the tracks at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Third District police officers initially thought he had been hit by a train, they said, but further investigation revealed multiple gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide. Tomlin was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA

