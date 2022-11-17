Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
fox8live.com
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect attempting to hold up a New Orleans East business Friday night (Nov. 18) instead wound up hospitalized after being shot by an employee, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, three male suspects entered through the back door of a business...
wbrz.com
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Impaired driver crashes into truck, killing passenger, near Madisonville, police say
A Covington woman riding in an impaired driver's SUV was killed when the vehicle crashed into a tow truck near Madisonville, authorities said Saturday. Louisiana State Police said Petrina Lee, 51, was a passenger in Roy Keys III's westbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee when he crossed the centerline of Louisiana 22 on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. The Jeep collided with an eastbound 2018 International tow truck near Helen Drive, killing Lee although she was properly restrained in the Jeep.
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
an17.com
Covington driver arrested in fatal St. Tammany Parish crash Friday
MADISONVILLE---Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington. The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a...
Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
WDSU
Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going into Tuesday morning in the Lakewood area of Luling. We're told that each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.
Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner
NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
NOLA.com
Man with rifle chased woman driving on St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on St. Claude Avenue when she says another driver with a rifle tried to run her off the road and then chased her, New Orleans police said. The interaction happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on St. Claude Avenue near Poland Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.
fox8live.com
Man accused of stabbing woman to death, setting car on fire, Jefferson authorities say
AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies found a woman stabbed to death as they responded to a vehicle fire Thursday (Nov. 17) in Avondale. Just after 9:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3800 of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey for a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies...
WDSU
Man's dog found after WDSU story airs asking for help
NEW ORLEANS — Update: The dog has been found safe and has been reunited with its owner. The truck is still missing. ====================================================================. A man who is visiting New Orleans to visit his family for Thanksgiving says his truck was stolen Friday night with his 4-year-old dog still inside....
Homicide victim found on train tracks ID'd as 14-year-old boy
The body found shot to death on the railroad tracks behind the SUNO campus has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office says the preliminary cause of death of Dominic Tomlin was from gunshot wounds.
Repeat burglar caught on camera stealing from Central City business
The man was caught on camera reportedly stealing a television, clothing and hygiene products from the location.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies teen boy found shot dead on Gentilly train tracks
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified a 14-year-old boy as the victim found shot dead on train tracks in Gentilly at around midnight Wednesday. Authorities found Dominic Tomlin unresponsive on the tracks at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Third District police officers initially thought he had been hit by a train, they said, but further investigation revealed multiple gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide. Tomlin was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
NOLA.com
In shooting of off-duty New Orleans police officer, Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of off-duty officer Louis Blackmon III, who was wounded Oct. 13 during a robbery in Mid-City. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited the public for leading investigators to Henry Vicknair, 33. A tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. led to his identification and arrest, Ferguson said.
