SIEF seeks Alumni of the Year nominees
(Shenandoah) -- Nominations are now open for the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's Alumni of the Year Award for 2023. SIEF officials established the award to recognize Shenandoah High School graduates for outstanding achievements and contributions to society following graduation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Thursday morning, SIEF board member Nick Bosley says the foundation's mission is to enhance the district's education experience now and in the future. But, Bosley says it's also important to honor the past.
Essex schools celebrate 'high performing' profile scores
(Essex) -- Results of recent standardized tests show Essex as one the top performing school districts in the state in terms of academics. Earlier this week, the Essex School Board reviewed the district's scores from the Iowa Department of Education's Iowa Schools Performance Profiles. Both Essex Elementary School and Essex Junior-Senior High School reached the high performing plateau. Essex Elementary's overall performance rating totaled 64.89, while the junior-senior high school's rating was 62.63. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the board was pleased with the profile results.
Gregg fields Clarinda feedback
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials bent Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg's ear on a number of fronts earlier this week. Gregg was in the community late Wednesday to tour a downtown apartment renovation project on the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce's offices at 115 East Main Street. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. During the lieutenant governor's visit, city officials took the opportunity to voice concerns regarding difficulties in securing grant money for improving high speed internet services in the community. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill told Gregg the city has experienced roadblocks when it comes to the grant writing process.
Shen PD plans Shop with a Cop
(Shenandoah) -- For the 40th year, Shenandoah Police is coming to the aid of area children in need for some Christmas cheer. Families in Shenandoah and Essex may sign up for the police department's Shop with a Cop program until December 1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Shenandoah Police Chaplain Jack Langley says the program entails officers shopping with children of low income families, ensuring they have a gift this Christmas.
Betty Campbell, age 93 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ November 21, 2022. Visitation End:7:00 Pm w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials:May be directed to the church. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, IA. Notes:. Betty passed away at...
Rock Port bond issue planning continues
(Rock Port) -- Preparations for a bond issue referendum in the Rock Port R-2 School District are still in the infant stage. That's according to Superintendent Ethan Sickles, who says April 4 is the date for a special election on a $6 million bond issue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sickles says one of the bond issue's major components involves replacing the district's venerable dome structure with new facilities.
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
Darrel E. Jackson, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Darrel passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Joyce L. Carlson, 95, of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 AM. Visitation End: 10:30 AM. Memorials: Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of...
Dolores Holm, 94, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Northwest senior, Maryville alum Green nominated for Upshaw Award
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State senior and Maryville alum Elijah Green has been named among the nominees for the Gene Upshaw Award. The Upshaw Award is given annually to the top lineman in Division II. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.
Richard Lee Stricker, age 66, Craig, Missouri
Location: 1st Presbyterian Church, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation Location: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig. Notes:obit can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
The Atlantic Police Department and Police Reserves “Family Dreams Christmas.” Donations and Applications are now being Accepted
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department and Atlantic Police Reserves will hold their annual Christmas Programs on December 17th and 18th. According to the press release, the Atlantic Police Reserves’ “Family Dreams Christmas” program is available to Cass County residents and consists of taking the entire family shopping locally in the Atlantic; families are paired up with the Atlantic Police Reserves and taken around town to purchase items of need and a few things on their wish list.
Ronald Nester, age 68, Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date: Mr. Nester's body has been cremated and there will be no formal services held.
Marilyn M. Lustgraaf, 80, of Treynor, IA
Memorials:Treynor American Legion - Lamar Hartje Post 725 or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor.
Atlantic's Rush to take running versatility to Iowa
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic's versatile and gifted Ava Rush is far from done with her running career. She's preparing to leap to the Division I level at the University of Iowa. "It means the world to me," Rush said. "This has been a dream for as long as I can remember. Knowing my work is paying off is a dream come true."
Final Douglas County election results confirm sheriff, no Republican supermajority in unicameral
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The final votes have been counted in Douglas County, and the last batch of unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election have been issued. In the race for Douglas County Sheriff, the results confirmed Republican Aaron Hanson as the winner. Hanson defeated Democrat Greg Gonzalez...
Montgomery County public health monitoring COVID, prepping for flu season
(Red Oak) -- Public health officials are still keeping an eye on COVID-19 in Montgomery County while preparing for the upcoming flu season. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, Montgomery County has reported seven cases in the past seven days. Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson tells KMA News that trend has been consistent over the past several weeks, as cases in the county have remained relatively low compared to a peak during the summer.
Winter Sports Preview No. 10 (11/17): Corner Conference Girls Basketball
(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Corner Conference Girls Basketball. 2022-23 CORNER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW. Stanton was the that dude last year, rolling to an undefeated conference record while holding a +19.4 point differential in her 25 games. East Mills (+18.4), Sidney (+9.7) and Fremont-Mills (+1.6) also outscored their opponents. Here’s the standings lined up, according to Bound:
Elmwood-Murdock puts 2 on ECNC First Team
(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference released their All-Conference volleyball honors on Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock had a league-high two first team selections with the designations of Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer. Ashley Beethe (Johnson County Central), Maddie Busch (Palmyra), RaeAnn Thompson (Falls City) and Olivia Swanson (Auburn) were also on...
