(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials bent Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg's ear on a number of fronts earlier this week. Gregg was in the community late Wednesday to tour a downtown apartment renovation project on the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce's offices at 115 East Main Street. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. During the lieutenant governor's visit, city officials took the opportunity to voice concerns regarding difficulties in securing grant money for improving high speed internet services in the community. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill told Gregg the city has experienced roadblocks when it comes to the grant writing process.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO