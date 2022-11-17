ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Meet Thursday’s USC Editor!

I was MJ last year for Annenberg Media, and I really enjoyed being in the Media Center and liked having that experience of being a writer and of a professional newsroom. I am somebody who wants to be a journalist as a career. So getting experience in the official newsroom like what Annenberg has was something I really want to do, and the fact I could do it here for Annenberg Media, like a publication I already worked for and kind of know what it is, I was interested in it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Conquest celebrates USC tradition leading up to the rivalry game

We go live at the concert where Mura Mesa performs and USC celebrates century-old traditions with performances from the Song Girls, the Marching Band, and more. We talk to one of the Directors of the Concert committee live about the preparation that went into the event. The Cardinal Divas of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Trojans silence Bruins in top-20 rivalry showdown

For UCLA redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it started with a promise of 60 points, sideline taunts and post-play shoulder checks. Then came the turnovers — four of them — the last of which ensured the Victory Bell will be receiving a new, cardinal coat of paint. No....
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC faces UCLA in another installment of the Crosstown Showdown

Last season, UCLA beat USC 62-33 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and dropped the Trojans’ record to 4-6. Fast forward to a little less than a year later and the Trojans are in a completely different position heading into this year’s matchup with the Bruins. USC enters Saturday’s contest with a 9-1 record, with one of the brightest offensive minds in college football in head coach Lincoln Riley and a Heisman Trophy candidate in sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students react to Bass winning election

Karen Bass stepped out this morning to give her first speech as mayor of Los Angeles after AP called the race. She was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. Bass: “No matter who you are, no matter where you live, I will be a mayor for you.”. USC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s

Headline: USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s. Subheadline: The Trojans still look to improve three-point shooting after going 7-for-22. Two days after Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, committed to USC, the Trojans were tested against a...
uscannenbergmedia.com

Karen Bass becomes mayor of Los Angeles

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., is the mayor-elect of Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press’ race call on Wednesday. She will be the first female mayor of Los Angeles following her defeat of businessman Rick Caruso. With more than two-thirds of votes counted, Bass is ahead with 53.1% of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The (lack of) response to the Iran protests

Chants and cries for freedom and women’s rights could be heard from Tommy Trojan to USC Village as a group of USC students marched on October 7th to raise awareness of the situation unfolding in Iran. A small group of student organizers wanted to bring Persian students on campus together and provide an outlet to voice their thoughts. One of those student organizers is senior Rana Aghababazadeh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy