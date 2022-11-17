ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Pence says he will not testify to Jan. 6 committee

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

F ormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not testify before the Jan. 6 committee .

Pence said the committee "has no right" to his testimony in an interview with CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan. His newest statement is a reversal from his previous, hinting that he might be open to the idea. He now says it would set a dangerous precedent for the separation of powers.

"We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States, and I believe it sets a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House," he said.

MIKE PENCE: DAN QUAYLE AND AL GORE HIS ROLE MODELS, NOT TRUMP

Pence also expressed disappointment with the committee, saying it had become too partisan and gone off course.

“I must say again: The partisan nature of the January 6 committee has been a disappointment to me,” he said. “It seemed to me in the beginning, there was an opportunity to examine every aspect of what happened on January 6, and to do so more in the spirit of the 9/11 Commission — nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and that was an opportunity lost.”

The committee quickly hit back at the former vice president in a tweet, disputing his characterization.

"The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book," the panel wrote in a tweet.


Pence also stressed in the interview that he does not believe there was any fraud during the 2020 presidential election and said he accepts Joe Biden as the president of the United States.

Pence's new book, So Help Me God, which chronicles former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the former vice president to overturn the 2020 election results and offers Pence's firsthand account of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, came out Nov. 15.

