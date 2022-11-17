Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
Trojans rally for the crosstown rivalry game as Mura Masa, the Song Girls and others perform at Conquest
Continuing the age-old rivalry between USC and UCLA in the lead up to the crosstown rivalry football game Saturday, USC’s Undergraduate Student Government presented the annual Conquest spirit rally on Thursday evening in McCarthy Quad. USG, Trojan Pride and the USC Concerts Committee attracted a large audience for the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Bleed out the blue: how one student group is using the crosstown rivalry to collect clothes for donation
The Trojan Pride Committee is honoring the spirit of the USC-UCLA crosstown rivalry by partnering with One World Clothing to host the inaugural “Bleed out the Blue” clothing drive. Students and faculty are encouraged to show their Trojan spirit and drop off their old blue clothing (or really...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Meet Thursday’s USC Editor!
I was MJ last year for Annenberg Media, and I really enjoyed being in the Media Center and liked having that experience of being a writer and of a professional newsroom. I am somebody who wants to be a journalist as a career. So getting experience in the official newsroom like what Annenberg has was something I really want to do, and the fact I could do it here for Annenberg Media, like a publication I already worked for and kind of know what it is, I was interested in it.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Conquest celebrates USC tradition leading up to the rivalry game
We go live at the concert where Mura Mesa performs and USC celebrates century-old traditions with performances from the Song Girls, the Marching Band, and more. We talk to one of the Directors of the Concert committee live about the preparation that went into the event. The Cardinal Divas of...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Sack of Troy’s feud with the Westwood Enabler is no laughing matter
Though the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will face off at the Rose Bowl this Saturday, rivalry week encompasses much more than football. Student organizations at the two schools engage in competition as well, and among them is USC’s satirical newspaper, the Sack of Troy. Founded by a group...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Trojans silence Bruins in top-20 rivalry showdown
For UCLA redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it started with a promise of 60 points, sideline taunts and post-play shoulder checks. Then came the turnovers — four of them — the last of which ensured the Victory Bell will be receiving a new, cardinal coat of paint. No....
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC faces UCLA in another installment of the Crosstown Showdown
Last season, UCLA beat USC 62-33 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and dropped the Trojans’ record to 4-6. Fast forward to a little less than a year later and the Trojans are in a completely different position heading into this year’s matchup with the Bruins. USC enters Saturday’s contest with a 9-1 record, with one of the brightest offensive minds in college football in head coach Lincoln Riley and a Heisman Trophy candidate in sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students react to Bass winning election
Karen Bass stepped out this morning to give her first speech as mayor of Los Angeles after AP called the race. She was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. Bass: “No matter who you are, no matter where you live, I will be a mayor for you.”. USC...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s
Headline: USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s. Subheadline: The Trojans still look to improve three-point shooting after going 7-for-22. Two days after Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, committed to USC, the Trojans were tested against a...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Thanksgiving travel raises concerns for COVID-19 and influenza
With many students traveling to visit home or going on vacation for Thanksgiving break, health care professionals are raising concerns about potential spikes in COVID-19 and influenza. Considering that the past two holiday seasons, most students were required to be masked, the risk of spreading infections is much higher this...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The (lack of) response to the Iran protests
Chants and cries for freedom and women’s rights could be heard from Tommy Trojan to USC Village as a group of USC students marched on October 7th to raise awareness of the situation unfolding in Iran. A small group of student organizers wanted to bring Persian students on campus together and provide an outlet to voice their thoughts. One of those student organizers is senior Rana Aghababazadeh.
Comments / 0