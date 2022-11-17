ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WWL-TV

Saints Injury Report: Cam Jordan's eye continues to raise concern

NEW ORLEANS — The depleted Saints were without eight starters on Thursday, muddying the outlook for their respective availability for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Defensive ends Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), linebacker Peter Werner (ankle), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps),...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WATCH: Jameis Winston opens up about losing starting job

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston broke silence about losing the Saints starting quarterback position on Friday afternoon. “It hurts my soul,” Winston said. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job due to injury.” You can watch the full interview in the media […]
NOLA.com

Saints sign a veteran defensive back to practice squad; release a local player

The New Orleans Saints added veteran defensive back Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released linebacker Kenny Young in a corresponding move. Yiadom was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018. He comes to the Saints with 64 games of NFL playing experience, most recently with the Houston Texans, with whom he appeared in three games this season, mostly in a special teams role.
HOUMA, LA
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
Yardbarker

Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end

The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Make Six Moves Including Elevating RB David Johnson

Saints signed G Yasir Durant and DB Bryce Thompson to their active roster. Saints elevated RB David Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga to their active roster. Saints waived TE J.P. Holtz and TE Nick Vannett. Johnson, 30, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

