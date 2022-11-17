Read full article on original website
South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar held in London before World Cup
Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in London on Saturday, 19 November, before the start of the World Cup the following day.Iranian women played football in front of the Houses of Parliament in a demonstration against the country's regime, accompanied in solidarity by Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli.In Mayfair, protesters gathered outside the Qatari embassy, joined by LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, to demonstrate against the country's treatment of migrant workers and LGBT+ people.“Boycott the World Cup. Don’t watch it, don’t support it,” Mr Tatchell said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protests rage in small towns and cities across IranIran: Protesters set fire to ancestral home of Ayatollah KhomeiniJames Cleverly warns nuclear threat from Iran 'more advanced than ever before'
Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
